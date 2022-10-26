After months of community input about what the future of Madison County might look like, citizens heard Oct. 20 about possibilities and reacted to how the county might get there.
Hall Consulting began the latest comprehensive plan meeting at the Sanford Community Center with statistics relating to current transportation and housing data as well as growth trends in these areas.
According to Bobby Sills of Hall Consulting, the county currently has 752 road miles, 20 railroad miles and 77 bridges. The road miles include 87 miles of freight routes. Models indicate traffic in the county will continue to increase, especially in the Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 72 corridors.
Housing statistics roughly mirror state percentages with about an 80-percent occupancy rate, indicating that the county does not have a huge housing shortage. The county has less multi-family housing options in proportion to the rest of the state. Approximately 36 percent of renters in the county are overburdened, meaning they are having difficulty paying rent.
Participants quickly realized data presented from Census estimates may not give an accurate accounting of trends post-COVID. Members of the consulting group insisted the data is the most up-to-date available but pledged to attempt to find more recent statistics.
Throughout the presentation, multiple audience members called out for explanation of the dating and sources for the transportation and housing summaries.
Along with the data, Bobby Sills and Charlotte Webber introduced possible actionable steps, called “short-term work plans,” which may help the county move toward its goals in the next five years.
For transportation, the consultants presented the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the county’s roads, a way to address the lack of sidewalks and connectivity between cities, addressing the impact of commercial agricultural freight and transit through and within the county, and identifying corridors to support non-motorized vehicles. Each of these, the group says, has been identified through the community response. Additional taxes and government grants are possible methods to pay for needs. Sills largely supported the commission of a “county comprehensive transportation plan” to more specifically prioritize the needs and costs of growth in the area of transportation.
The board of commissioners authorized a report on road conditions within the county earlier this year. Sills also presented that data map as part of his analysis.
On the housing side, the consulting group gave possible recommendations for assessing further housing needs as the county grows. A housing study to help identify which towns may best support multi-family housing is one suggestion. The group maintains that nearly all community input has asked that the northern portion of the county remain rural and agricultural in nature. That desire may mean that water and sewer projects should be narrowly focused within existing infrastructure to allow for other areas of the county to contain more housing density.
Establishing stronger codes to support new construction to conform to higher quality materials and more code enforcement are also ideas the consultants presented for steering growth in a way current residents could embrace. Agreements between the cities and county for code enforcement are currently weak or non-existing.
Presenters also urged the audience to better support local nonprofits in their efforts to help provide affordable housing. Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.), Habitat for Humanity, and Hope Hill are local groups that assist in housing issues.
Some audience members asked about the purpose to-do lists, wondering why the county would need additional studies after completing the months-long comp plan process.
“The alternative of that, not having a [transportation] plan, would be call the road department, call your commissioner to fuss about stuff that you see?” one called out in response to the tasks related to transportation.
The cost of an additional transportation plan is unclear.
District 5 county commissioner Derek Doster gave a lengthy explanation of the process related to roads and transportation.
“We’ve already started some; you saw the road network map [presented by Sills],” he said.
He added that the study gives an objective analysis of the condition of the county’s roads, and said the approved Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) is a good start in addressing future needs.
Before leaving the meeting, the leaders asked the participants to place “Madison Money” in five different containers to vote for priorities in spending for transportation over the next five-to-20 years.
The voting categories were to fund a study of the Hwy. 98 corridor, more funding for rural transit, new sidewalks, repaving or paving sub-par roads or other projects.
The results of the preference survey from the Sanford meeting on transportation and housing will be available on the comprehensive plan website along with the results of the previous surveys in the next week or two.
All comp plan documents and presentations may be found on the comprehensive plan website https://www.madison-compplan.com/. In addition, citizens who have not attended previous workshops or have just become aware of the comp plan process may email Marilyn Hall directly with concerns and feedback though a link on the website.
The public workshop schedule is nearly completed. However, the draft of the comprehensive plan will be available for comment Dec. 8 at the Old Danielsville Gym.
