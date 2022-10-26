'Madison Money'

Participants at the Oct. 20 Madison County comprehensive plan meeting were asked to place “Madison Money” in five different containers to vote for priorities in spending for transportation over the next five-to-20 years.

After months of community input about what the future of Madison County might look like, citizens heard Oct. 20 about possibilities and reacted to how the county might get there.

Hall Consulting began the latest comprehensive plan meeting at the Sanford Community Center with statistics relating to current transportation and housing data as well as growth trends in these areas.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.