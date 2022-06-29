A Florida driver of a tractor trailer was transported by Lifeflight Greenville Medical Center with serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 106 near the Franklin County line.
Elyze Barthelemy, 30, was driving north at 6:45 a.m. June 22 on Hwy. 106 negotiating a right hand curve and crossed the centerline into the southbound lanes of traffic when he lost control and the vehicle began to overturn on its left side. The vehicle struck a fence and came to a rest on the west shoulder of the road, facing north. Ila and Danielsville Rescue worked for over two hours to extricate Barthelemy from the vehicle.
