Trump and GOP campaign signs surrounded the old courthouse lawn in Danielsville Tuesday, a visible reminder that Madison County is solidly red.
That fact was driven home Tuesday night when the votes were counted.
The incumbent president carried Madison County by a 3-1 margin, receiving
11,140 votes to 3,361 for Biden (75.8 to 22.9 percent). Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 196 votes (1.3 percent).
Many Madison County Republicans voted straight ticket in the general election, giving the GOP similar margins to the local Trump/Biden breakdown.
In the BOC District 2 race, Republican Terry Chandler received 2,266 votes (78.7 percent) compared to 614 (21.3 percent) for Democrat Conolus Scott. He’ll take his place at the BOC table Jan. 1 with newcomers Chairman Todd Higdon and Dennis Adams, who both ran unopposed Tuesday after winning their Republican primary races.
The Homestead Exemption referendum on Tuesday’s ballot passed overwhelmingly, with 13,109 votes (92.6 percent) in favor and 1,049 (seven percent) against. The change will give senior citizens over 70 a break on their property taxes.
Tax commissioner Lamar Dalton explains: “This exemption will give an additional $8,000 of the assessed value of any qualified property owner, aged 70 or older, over the current exemption already in place. At this year’s millage the exemption would be an estimated $260.72 for incorporated property and an estimated $245.92 for unincorporated property.
Over seven in 10 registered Madison County voters took part in the 2020 general election, with 14,752 out of 20,720 registered voters (71.2 percent) casting ballots.
In the U.S. Senate election, David Perdue bettered Jon Ossoff in the county 10,948 to 3,261 (75.2 to 22.4 percent) with Libertarian Shane Hazel receiving 351 votes.
In the other U.S. Senate special election, Republican Doug Collins received 5,673 votes (39.3 percent) to 4,712 (32.6 percent) for Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Raphael Warnock led Democratic candidates with 2,256 votes (15.6 percent).
Republican incumbent Jason Shaw received 10,737 (75.4 percent) of the vote for Public Service Commissioner of District 1 compared to 3,017 (21.2 percent) for Democrat Robert G. Bryant and 479 votes for Libertarian Elizabeth Melton.
Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald was favored in Madison County over Democrat Daniel Blackman by a 10,739 to 3,037 margin (75.6 to 21.4 percent.)
Republican Andrew Clyde received 11,071 votes compared to 3,237 for Democrat Devin Pandy (77.4 to 22.6 percent) in the U.S. House District 9 race.
Frank Ginn, the Republican incumbent for the State Senate District 47 seat, received 9,162 votes compared to 2,179 (80.8 to 19.2 percent) for Democratic challenger Dawn Johnson.
District 32 House incumbent Alan Powell, a Republican, bested Democratic challenger Alisha Allen in Madison County 3,062 to 420 (88 to 12 percent).
Republican Rob Leverett received 8,109 votes in Madison County in the House District 33 race, compared to 2,692 for Democratic challenger Kerry Dornell Hamm (75 to 25 percent).
A number of local candidates ran unopposed in the general election and will be sworn in to new terms Jan. 1. They include Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Parks White, BOC Chairman Todd Higdon, BOC District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams, Clerk of Superior Court Katie Cross, Sheriff Michael Moore, tax commissioner Lamar Dalton, Surveyor Gary Harvin, Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison and Broad River Soil and Water Conservation District representative George Smith.
Madison County voters voted yes by a 81.7-to-18.3 percent margin on Constitutional Amendment 1, which authorizes the Georgia Legislature to dedicate tax or fee revenue to the public purpose for which the taxes or fees were imposed. They voted yes by a 72-to-28 percent margin on Constitutional Amendment, which allows residents to seek declaratory relief from state or local laws that violate the state Constitution or state law. And the they voted yes by a 70.9-to-29.1 percent margin on a “Statewide Referendum A,” which “exempts from property taxes property owned by a 501(c)(3) public charity if the property is owned exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes and the charity provides interest-free financing to the individual(s) purchasing the home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.