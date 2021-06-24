Madison County voters will decide in November if a penny on the dollar will be spent on county roads. County commissioners are moving through the process of getting a “Yes” or “No” vote on the ballot for the fall.
BOC chairman Todd Higdon said approval of a one-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) will “will be huge for this county.”
“This is Madison County money for Madison County roads,” he said.
Leaders estimate that, if approved, a TSPLOST will generate between $13-to-$14 million over five years for paving, resurfacing and road maintenance. Madison County already has a one-cent, six-year SPLOST that is used for a variety of purposes, with a portion going to roads, including $5.5 million in the six-year SPLOST renewed in 2019. But in a geographically large county, with a small commercial base, the annual portion of SPLOST and state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds falls fall short of addressing continuous needs as roads suffer wear and tear. TSPLOST funds would help Madison County pave its dirt roads and maintain 456 miles of paved roads in the county.
“We now allocate about $1 million a year to roads, but to be able to say that TSPLOST will generate $13-to-14 million over a five-year period and every bit of it goes to roads, you can do the math and see you’re going to get a lot more done,” he said.
Higdon said TSPLOST fits into the commissioners’ big-picture goal on roads, which is to be proactive, rather than reactive. He said the focus this past six months has been on getting the road department the equipment, staffing and pay it needs to be efficient. Road employees got a boost in pay to bring them more in line with surrounding counties. And three 2019 dump trucks were recently purchased for $370,000 with sales tax funds. Those trucks were listed at $200,000 apiece new. And the purchase was offset by $50,000 with the sale of old county-owned equipment. The BOC also purchased two 2021 tractors for the road department. The chairman said the upgrades make a difference.
“By always being shorthanded and short on equipment, we more or less became firefighters,” said Higdon. “We just had to stop what we were doing and try to fix that initial complaint instead of getting ahead of it. But the road department today, we have the equipment we need to work with.”
Higdon said the road department staff has been on top of things.
“They’re versatile,” he said. “We have multi-skilled employees, not only CDL truck drivers, but heavy equipment operators. They have a mechanical background and can fix a lot of things, too, and we’re proud to have that. That’s been beneficial. I can’t say enough about how good a job the road department has done.”
Higdon said the road department is also working to have dirt roads in shape to be paved when money does become available.
BIDS ON NEW EMS STATION
In another matter, Madison County will soon seek bids on a planned EMS station in Comer at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 72. The new station will help improve EMS response times in the area since ambulances can get moving on one of the two major highways within seconds of a call.
The site, which was deeded to the county by the state, is also valuable for the road department.
“We’ve completed having the storage lot there at the corner with gravel,” said Higdon. “That saved us a good bit of money, because we were trucking gravel out of Elberton, bringing it to Danielsville and then turning around and then maybe spreading it in Comer, Carlton or Colbert. So now having that location set up with a loader and it goes back to that truck driver can pull in there, get out of his truck, load his own gravel, then go spread his own gravel.”
CHAIRMAN SEES POSITIVES
Talk to the chairman on county issues, and he veers positive quickly. Higdon is finishing his first six months on the job and he is quick to praise others, such as the district commissioners, who he said are getting along great.
“I like to brag on the current board,” said Higdon. “In my lifetime there’s always been some kind of controversy around the board. Personality conflicts. I remember in high school sitting in meetings in the old courthouse and hearing, I’m not going to vote for this, because you didn’t vote for the last thing I wanted. But we have a really good board now.”
Higdon also noted that EMS is in good shape after salaries were brought in line with surrounding counties and an employee-funded retirement plan was implemented this year. These moves helped the department fill positions that had remained vacant. This reduced overtime costs. The sheriff’s office also got a pay boost to make salaries competitive and help eliminate constant turnover.
“From a taxpayer standpoint, people need to understand that what we were spending in overtime, asking the same people that had already pulled these long shifts to cover other shifts, was literally burying us in overtime,” he said. “It was a cost efficient measure to fill those positions at a regular rate versus an overtime rate.”
RENOVATION OF OLD FUNERAL HOME
Higdon also praised county building maintenance director TC Ledford and Madison County inmates for their work in renovating the old funeral home on Albany Avenue, which will be the site of the county elections office. He said the elections office could be completed by mid July.
“We’ve done it all in house with inmate labor and TC’s leadership,” said Higdon. “
“I don’t have a total dollar figure, but I think the complete remodel will be less than $50,000 and it’s sharp.”
There are also plans to renovate a portion of the old funeral home for court space, but that work will be addressed later.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE
An update to the county’s comprehensive plan, which helps guide the future of the county, particularly regarding land use, will begin later this year with the assistance of the Northeast Regional Commission. No dates for meetings have been set.
“The new comprehensive plan will be done not only by the regional commission but with an internal board that will consist of people like Terry Chandler, representing the board of commissioners, Anna Strickland and the Chamber of Commerce, and I’m sure Frank Ginn will be part of it with the IDA,” said Higdon.
The chairman said the new plan will be more detailed than the last one.
“The last one was pretty much a cookie cutter plan that left out a lot of details and avenues that needed to be filled our for grant requests,” he said. “The new one will be tailored to our needs, which opens a lot of doors for us in the future.”
