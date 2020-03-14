State legislator Houston Gaines (R) of Athens announced on Facebook two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens Saturday.
“We have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens,” he wrote, adding that he met with the CEOs of both Athens hospitals Saturday morning.
“As testing becomes more widespread, we anticipate positive cases in our community,” wrote Gaines. We want to assure the public that your Athens community healthcare providers, including Piedmont Athens Regional and St. Mary’s, are in constant communication and coordination with each other as well as the state and federal government, the mayor and the local state legislative delegation. The Athens community is prepared, and we are actively taking steps for continued response, including working to increase testing locally.”
Gaines added that those experiencing symptoms should “call your healthcare provider before coming to a facility to determine the appropriate next steps.”
“Use common sense — hand washing, avoiding close contact, stay home if you are sick, cover coughs, sneezes.”
More information about COVID-19 can be found at cdc.org and dph.georgia.gov.
