The City of Colbert will have two contested races in the upcoming November elections.
Gregory S. Magrum and Tim Wyatt both qualified last week for the mayor’s post. Meanwhile, Michelle Bryant Cole and Chris Peck have both qualified for Post 4 at the city council table.
