Two men died in separate accidents in Madison County Saturday, both in the early morning hours on Hwy. 29.
Caleb J. Campbell, 21, Bowman, died in a single-vehicle accident around 1:30 a.m. following an attempted traffic stop by Madison County Deputy Mason Bennett.
According to report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett reported that while conducting a traffic stop at the Dollar General in Danielsville, he observed a vehicle travel past on Hwy. 29 at 60 to 70 miles per hour. He gave the stopped vehicle a warning and then pursued the 2014 Audi with emergency lights and siren. Bennett clocked the vehicle on his radar at 125 mph on Hwy. 29 North, but he lost sight of the vehicle in curves in the road and stopped his pursuit. However, Bennett was concerned that the driver might have wrecked and he continued searching for the vehicle. He then found the decedent’s vehicle down a steep embankment between D Highland Road and Macedonia Church Road. Campbell had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Julie Harrison, who was assisted by the Danielsville and Shiloh Volunteer Fire Departments in recovering the body from the ravine.
Just hours later, a separate Madison County accident claimed another life. A 61-year-old man was killed when he walked into the path of a southbound Chevy Tahoe on Hwy. 29 around 6 a.m. Saturday near Diamond Hill Grocery.
Harrison said the man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin who are out of the country. She said the man was not a local resident.
