Two Colbert men were killed in separate accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday at the same intersection on Hwy. 72.
Randy Keith Woodruff Sr., 64, Colbert, died in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:08 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28 on Thanksgiving night when he drove a 1998 Mitsubishi from Foote McClellan Road onto Hwy. 72 and into the path of a Chevrolet Suburban occupied by three people, who were treated for minor injuries, according to Madison County Coroner Julie Harrison.
Another accident happened less than 24 hours later at the same intersection on the Hardman Morris side of Hwy. 72. Thomas Lamar Palmer, 59, Colbert, was killed when he pulled his 1990 Chevrolet pickup into the path of a teenage driver traveling on Hwy. 72. That accident happened at 5:49 p.m., Nov. 29. The teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
Harrison said that both men who died in the wrecks were not wearing seat belts.
