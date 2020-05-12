A daily state nursing home report showed Tuesday that two residents and three staff members of Comer Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Journal contacted the nursing home Tuesday regarding the appearance of two positive residents on the daily state nursing home report. But the paper has yet to hear back about the patients' condition.
The nursing home previously reported that one staff member had tested positive and that testing was ongoing with both staff and patients. As of Friday, May 8, two more staff members had also tested positive.
Amy Abel, Director of Communications, said Monday that the positive staff members will not return to work until further notice. She said that 11 staff members have been tested for the virus, with one result pending. In addition, four patients have been tested for the virus, with negative results for three and one test pending.
Reports of virus activity in nursing homes in Georgia is updated daily. To follow Comer and all other nursing home virus activity go to: http://www.comerhealth.org/upload/docs/dailyreport/covidreport.pdf
