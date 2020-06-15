The Madison County Mentor Program is in its 22nd year and this year, 10 mentors had their student mentees graduate from high school. For two of them, it was especially poignant, as they have had a relationship with their mentee since elementary school.
Ryan Melton met his mentee, Joshua Kitchens, when he was in kindergarten at Ila Elementary. Melton, who doesn’t have any children of his own, said he has always felt a fatherly pride in Joshua and is especially proud of him now that he has graduated high school and is moving forward with a bright future.
He said Joshua has been accepted by several colleges, and right now is leaning toward Kennesaw State. He plans to study Asian or international studies.
“He took Japanese in high school!” Melton says with pride. “I think that says a lot about the high school too, that it is capable of preparing a student to move forward with that kind of career.”
Melton said he established a friendship with Joshua in elementary school by first meeting him for lunch. Later with parental permission, he would sometimes take him to a restaurant for a special treat.
“Sometimes I’d pick him up a little later in the day, during an enrichment period of P.E. or something like that and we’d go to the store and I’d let him pick out a candy bar.”
Melton said they talked about Joshua’s classes and he learned that the boy was having some trouble with math.
“We didn’t really study together or have a lesson, but I played some games with him that involved math so it’d be fun for him,” Melton said. “He had some excellent teachers at Ila and it wasn’t long before his math scores improved.”
Melton said he sailed through middle and high school, making good grades all the way.
“He has been the perfect mentee, I really couldn’t have asked for a better child, now a young man, to work with, he is just exceptional,” Melton said. “And I have been blessed by far more than him by the experience. Everybody ought to do this.”
Retired educator Jane Fitzpatrick met her mentee Kelsey Williams in 2008 when she was in the first grade at Ila Elementary.
“What a blessing she is!” Fitzpatrick said. “I am very proud of her.”
Kelsey graduated seventh in her class.
“This is quite an accomplishment especially considering the rigor of her coursework throughout her high school years,” Fitzpatrick said. “She has completed six Advanced Placement classes ... with a perfect score of ‘5’ in the 10th grade English Literature and Composition class.”
“It is not uncommon for students to ‘ease up’ on the rigor of their coursework for their senior year (but) Kelsey has challenged herself to work harder than ever,” Fitzpatrick said. “What a testament to her work ethic and dedication to her studies.”
Fitzpatrick noted that besides academics, Kelsey was also active in community and social events at high school, such as canned food drives and soldier care packages. She was also president of the Student Council, co-captain for the Academic Team as well as many others.
“Her contributions to her school and community have all taken place while simultaneously maintaining an impressive academic ranking,” Fitzpatrick noted.
She has been accepted to the University of Georgia in their first round of 2020 acceptance notifications, where she will major in neuroscience with a concentration in neuropsychology and behavioral neuroscience.
Fitzpatrick said Kelsey has set high standards for herself and has succeeded in meeting her goals.
“Such skills will serve her will in college studies and also contribute to her success throughout life,” Fitzpatrick noted.
“Truly Kelsey gets all the credit (and) I am so very proud of her,” Fitzpatrick said. “She has worked hard and it has paid off.”
Fitzpatrick met with her mentee at school in the early years but after Kelsey got her driver’s license, Fitzpatrick said they would meet after school and have a meal together and catch up. “She is very focused and has known what she wanted to take, join, etc. without needing much guidance. If something came up, she’d text and if I needed to see her, I’d make it a point to do so right away. It just ‘worked’ for us.”
Fitzpatrick says she has gained so much from the experience of mentoring Kelsey and plans to stay in touch with her as she moves on to this next phase of her life.
“She is a true blessing to me,” she said. “The years went by so fast.”
“These mentor/mentee friend relationships are an inspiration to me and a great example to offer to new mentors,” Mentor Program Director Shirley Aaron said. “Their being with the same student from the beginning of elementary school all the way through the goal of high school graduation gives Jane and Ryan a shared bond with their mentees that will always bring fond memories. I see a bright future for Kelsey and Josh; they will take lessons learned from their mentors with them.”
The other eight 2020 graduates and their mentors are Hae Moo Oo and her mentor Kelli Dixon; Emily Paul and her mentor Jill Forson; Kristen Lapczynski and her mentor Michelle Karles; Yazmin Gonzalez-Rodriguez and her mentor Loren Metts; REACH scholar Bobby “BJ” Alewine and his mentor Zach Mitcham; REACH scholar Valerie Fielder and her mentor Amanda Sailors; Amber Bridges and her mentor Sherry Shelton and REACH scholar Draygon Brooks and his mentor Brad Sikes.
For more information on the Madison County Mentoring Program contact Aaron at 706-338-3689 or mcmentor@madison.k12.ga.us.
