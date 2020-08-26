The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Agriculture will host the Pioneer Harvest Festival Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
“We are excited to launch a Farmers Market at the event along with a renewed focus on supporting local farmers, artisans and producers,” organizers said.
The planning committee is accepting applications for food, handmade arts and crafts, Farmers Market, general business and non-profit vendors. Interested vendors should apply by Sept. 4 at: https://forms.gle/feB3imHpopiqC4YZ7.
While the application deadline is Sept. 4, these booths are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The planning committee will notify all applicants of their status on Sept. 11. Vendor fees will not be accepted until after Oct. 1. All questions can be directed to Anna Strickland at astrickland@madisoncountyga.org.
