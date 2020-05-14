Madison County High School seniors will have a graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m., but it will be a very different one from any held in the past, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
School administrators have been hard at work planning a virtual graduation ceremony that seniors and their families will be able to watch together from the comfort and safety of their homes.
“We know this is not ideal,” Superintendent Michael Williams said this week, speaking directly to seniors. “But we did want to do something to honor you and recognize you and to show you that we love you.”
Williams said the administration remains hopeful that some type of in-person traditional ceremony will be able to take place, either at the high school stadium on June 20 or in July at the Classic Center.
“We plan to make a decision on that later on in May or by the first week of June,” Williams said.
He noted that if the graduation is held in the stadium at the high school, attendance will be quite limited and they just found out this week from the Classic Center that any ceremony held there this summer would be limited to a total of no more than 1,000 attendees.
“We have 300 graduates,” Williams noted. “That doesn’t leave us much leeway for giving out tickets to family members.” He estimated that no more than two tickets would be able to be given out per student.
“That’s going to upset a lot of folks,” he added.
As for the virtual ceremony, it will broadcast Friday night, May 22, at 7 p.m. and a link will be provided so that anyone can view it on their computers at home.
Williams said the school system is working with Truce Media to develop the pre-recorded ceremony and should receive a first draft for review later this week. He said every senior’s name and picture will be featured during the ceremony.
All of the class speakers — Valedictorian Taylor Evans, Salutatorian Adian Russell-McCorkle, Colby Smith and Taylor Andrews — have pre-recorded their speeches, as have high school Principal George Bullock and Williams. Class member Amelia Priest has also been taped singing the school’s alma mater. Teacher Dallas Cowne will also speak as he was voted by seniors to have the honor of performing the traditional “turning the tassel” after students accept their diplomas.
“I am very sad and broken for our seniors and their families,” said Bullock. “They have looked forward to this since grade school and to have this taken from them leaves me speechless as there is nothing that can be said to remove the disappointment.”
Bullock wanted to give a “super shout-out” to Joy King, Susanna Arnold, Brian Jones and Clint Orr for helping in this endeavor.
“The virus has changed our plans and our expectations, and it has even taken your graduation ceremony,” Bullock said to the Class of 2020. “It does not have to take away your bright future. Continue to stay strong.”
