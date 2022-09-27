A virtual candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m., Oct. 2 in recognition of “Mental Health Awareness Week.”
The vigil will be held at https://www.facebook.com/Advantagecommunity/live_videos/
“Pastors are encouraged to share a message of hope and encouragement, including facts and statics and guide individuals to reach out for help,” organizers said.
Mental Health Awareness Week is Oct. 2-8, and several events are being held.
There will be a green ribbon campaign, with people encouraged to put up green ribbons in recognition of mental health awareness.
Other events include:
•Monday Oct 3: Post about Mental Health Awareness on Social Media
•Tuesday Oct 4: National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding
•Wednesday Oct 5: Wear green (shirt, tie, ribbon, etc.)
•Mon Oct 10: World Mental Health Day
“Mental Health Awareness Walks are encouraged for individuals, groups, and organizations during this designated week,” organizers said. “It can be as simple as a group walking during lunch break or after school or work. The goal is bring a focus upon awareness and start conversations to help reduce stigma and encourage people to reach out for help when needed. Your participation may just save a life.”
Anyone who wishes to sponsor Mental Health Awareness Campaign 2022 or make a donation to Friends of Advantage may do so at www.friendsofadvantagebhs.org.
