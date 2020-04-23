The Madison County School System has announced a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on May 22, with a potential in-person ceremony held June 20 or July 19.
School Superintendent Michael Williams wrote a letter to parents and students April 23 regarding graduation.
“We have been waiting to see how COVID-19 will impact our ceremony,” wrote Williams. “In order for everyone to start making plans and getting events on their calendar, we have decided that we will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on our original date of May 22 at 7 p.m. In addition to our virtual graduation, we will plan to hold a full in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 20 at 9 a.m. at our Madison County high School Stadium. If we are unable to hold an in-person graduation on June 20, we will postpone the ceremony until July 19 at 3 p.m. Due to the weather in July, this ceremony will be held at the Classic Center in Athens.”
Williams said more information will be provided to senior class students and parents in the near future. Those with questions can contact Principal George Bullock or Susanna Arnold or Joy King.
Williams also announced that the school system does not plan to end the school year early. The last day of school is still May 19.
“However, teachers will not give new assignments after the week of May 4,” said Williams. “We want all students to have the opportunity to complete the work. Other details such as picking up student belongings, distribution of yearbooks, return of library books, pre-K registration, enrollment, report cards, 2020-2021 schedules and other information will be announced in the coming days and weeks.”
Williams said he appreciates the efforts of students, parents and staff.
“This spring has been certainly different from any we have experienced before,” he said. “I sincerely appreciate everyone’s effort during the distance learning period.”
