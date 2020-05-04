A virtual political forum for local candidates can be found online at https://conta.cc/3cXDC4i
Madison County Farm Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce partnered to provide Madison County with the 2020 Virtual Political Forum. This is in lieu of the in-person forum originally scheduled to take place in April.
There are presentations from candidates running for the following offices: board of commissioners, board of education, clerk of court and state House of Representatives District 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.