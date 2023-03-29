The overdose calls keep coming, and Madison County law enforcement and emergency personnel are seeing young people die in the county from dangerous drugs on the street.
Two deaths in Hull, both suspected drug overdoses, were reported last week by the sheriff’s office.
“We’re having a hard time keeping Narcan in stock,” said Madison County Captain Jimmy Patton of the medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. “We’re going through so much of it right now. Our guys at least once or twice a week are doing CPR on somebody. A majority of our overdoses are with heroin or fentanyl or a combination of the two.”
Patton said the sheriff’s office has been responding to three-to-five overdose calls a week lately. Not all cases end with a fatality. Some near-death experiences happen, and then the patient refuses any further treatment.
For instance, Deputy Joshua Epps performed CPR on a teenage overdose patient in the county March 25. Epps reported that he could not find a pulse on the patient, who had blue lips and was not breathing, but the officer revived the teen, performing CPR until there was a deep gasp and turning the patient on his side so he wouldn’t asphyxiate on his own vomit. The patient recovered and decided not to have EMS transport him to the hospital.
