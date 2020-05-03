The voter registration deadline for the June 9, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary/General Primary Election/Nonpartisan General Election/Special Election will be May 11.
Voter registration applications are available on line at www.sos.ga.us or outside the office of the Board of Elections and Registration, 94 Spring Lake Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These applications may be left in the drop box at the office.
Persons who have applied for voter registration at the Department of Drivers Services and have not received a precinct identification card in the mail are encouraged to inquire about the status of their application with the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335 or through the MVP option at www.sos.ga.us. If anyone has any questions regarding their voting status, they may call the elections office for that information.
May 11, 2020 is the last day for a voter to change their name or address if he/she has moved within the county to an address different from the address shown on the voter’s registration card. It is the duty of the voter to notify the Board of Elections and Registration by this date in order for the voter to be placed in the correct precinct and for the voters name to be placed on the correct list of voters.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS ACCEPTED NOW
Absentee ballot applications are now being accepted for the June 9, 2020 Election Day. Contact the Board of Elections and Registration for additional information. Once applications are received they are verified and entered into the State Voter Registration System and a ballot is generated and mail from the vendor/State. The voted ballot may be mailed or dropped in the drop box located at the Elections Office.
Sample ballots can be viewed at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
KEY DATES TO REMEMBER
•May 11: Last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the June 9 elections
•May 18 – June 5: early voting. (Due to social distancing requirements, the number of voting machines will be less than normal and voters my experience longer wait times.)
•May 30: Saturday voting
•June 9: Election day: (Due to social distancing requirements, the number of voting machines will be less than normal and voters my experience longer wait times.)
•July 20: Advanced voting begins for runoffs
•Aug. 11: Runoffs
