Madison County voters made several local decisions Tuesday, with Republicans favored by wide margins in all partisan races, while a “liquor-by-the-drink” referendum passed easily.
Incumbent Republican commissioners Frank May and Derek Doster held onto their seats, with May getting 1,608 votes to Democrat Larry Gresham’s 666 (70.7 to 29.3 percent) in District 3 and Doster receiving 1,752 votes to Democrat Henrietta “Nell” Browne’s 739 (70.3 to 29.7 percent) in District 5. Brian Kirk ran without opposition in District 4.
In the State Senate District 47 race, Republican incumbent Frank Ginn topped Democratic challenger Conolus Scott in Madison County, 9,215 to 3,000 (75.4 to 24.6 percent).
Tim Wyatt defeated Gregory Magrum in the non-partisan race to be Colbert’s new mayor, 157 to 131 (54.5 to 45.5 percent), while Chris Peck defeated Michelle Bryant Cole 158 to 127 (55.4 to 44.6 percent) to win the Post 4 council seat in Colbert.
County voters voted 8,527 to 3,686 (69.8 to 30.2 percent) in favor of allowing the sale of distilled spirits by the drink in the county. This doesn’t open the door for liquor stores, but it does allow restaurants to sell alcohol by the drink.
In statewide races, Republicans were favored over Democrats in Madison County by a nearly 3-1 or 4-1 margin in each contest. For U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker received 9,345 votes compared to 2,861 for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock (75 to 25 percent), with 262 voting for Libertarian Chase Oliver. Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp received 9,947 votes in the county compared to 2,497 for Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams (79.3 to 19.9 percent), with Libertarian Shane Hazel receiving 98 votes.
Other Republicans receiving upwards of 75 percent of the Madison County vote in their races included Burt Jones for Lieutenant Governor, Brad Raffensperger for Secretary of State, Chris Carr for Attorney General, Tyler Harper for Commissioner of Agriculture, John King for Commissioner of Insurance, Richard Woods for State School Superintendent, Bruce Thompson for Commissioner of Labor and Mike Collins for District 10 Representative in the U.S. House.
Incumbent representatives in the State House, Alan Powell (District 33) and Rob Leverett (District 123) were elected without opposition Tuesday, along with George E. Smith as the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. All referendums and constitutional amendments on the ballots received “Yes” majorities from county voters.
A total of 12,580 out of 20,784 registered voters in the county (60.5 percent) cast ballots in the 2022 general election, with 6,141 taking part in advanced voting and 669 voting by absentee ballot.
