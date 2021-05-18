The City of Colbert will hold a memorial dedication at 6 p.m., Monday, June 7 for John Waggoner, who served the city for over half a century.
Waggoner was the town’s mayor from 1969 until his retirement as mayor in 2009 when he began serving as city advisor until his death, June 16, 2020.
“His love and respect for this city and its residents is unsurpassed,” city leaders said. After his passing, a group of private citizens began a fund drive for a memorial monument in his memory to be placed in front of the Colbert Depot building.
“Please join us on Monday, June 7, at 6 p.m., at the Colbert Depot for a special dedication service his memory,” city leaders said.
