Herschel Walker was heavily favored over Raphael Warnock by Madison County voters in the runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.
With all 12 precincts reporting Tuesday, the Republican received 8,683 votes (76.3 percent) of Madison County votes compared to 2,699 (23.7 percent) for the Democratic incumbent.
