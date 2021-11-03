Hull Mayor Paul Walton has announced his candidacy for the District 9 U.S. Congressional Seat in 2022.
“As a mayor, I make a lot of important decisions for my city and residents; but many of my supporters and constituents pay great attention to our national issues also such as Medicaid expansion, climate change, qualified immunity ended, voting rights, women’s rights and fiscal responsibility among others,” said Walton, who will run as a Democrat. “I think it is time for me to represent them at the Congressional level. Will you join me in our grassroots efforts to help preserve and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District and the Country?”
Walton was born in Los Angeles, California in 1967 and moved to Georgia in 1996. He has attended Los Angeles Community College to study psychology and also attended Athens Technical College to study business management. He is married to Marilyn Walton, his wife of 19 years with five sons between them, two of whom currently serve in the United States Military, one in the Airforce and one in the Army. Walton said he has worked as a blue-collar worker throughout his labor career and is now a businessman but found his biggest passion in community service.
Walton and his family moved to the City of Hull in Northeast Georgia, a predominantly white community to be in a more rural town.
He said that while living there, he saw things that he was displeased with and had to get involved. He was elected in 2007 as the first African-American in the city of Hull and served two years. He then took a break to focus on his children’s teenage years of development. During that time he still was involved in the community by heading a youth development organization known as the Knights of Pythagoras in which he was awarded the Community Service Award from the Athens Black History Bowl in 2013. Walton was also chosen by the Prince Hall Masons to be Chairman of Community Service and Education and was awarded by the Masons for both endeavors in 2011.
In 2018, Walton was elected as Hull city councilman and was elected mayor in 2019. Through the Georgia Municipal Association, he has accumulated over 147 hours of government training in which he earned the Certificate of Recognition and a certificate of Achievement. He recently completed the Robert E.Knox, Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute where he earned a Certificate of Excellence.
During his tenure as mayor, he has been asked twice to serve in 2021 and 2022 on the Georgia Municipal Association Advisory Membership Council Board. Walton was recently asked to serve on the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission’s Counsel as the Municipal Representative of Madison County which oversees the Northeast Georgia’s Regional Commission.
Find out more about Walton at waltonforcongress.com.
