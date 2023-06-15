Want to be considered the next time there’s a vacancy for a Madison County appointed position?
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 10:05 am
Want to be considered the next time there’s a vacancy for a Madison County appointed position?
Submit your qualifications to the county clerk’s office at P.O. Box 147, Danielsville, GA 30633
Future positions will be available with the following groups:
Board of Assessors
•Three-year term
•Meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
•Call Chairman Ralph McCay at 706-296-4036 for additional information
Industrial Development and Building Authority
•Term ends at the discretion of the member or the Madison County Board of Commissioners
•Meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 8 a.m.
Library Board of
Trustees
•Five–year term
•Meets quarterly on the second Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
•Call chairperson Amelia Ross at 706-340-4681 for additional information
Planning and Zoning Commission
•Four-year term
•Meets the first and third Tuesday each month at 6 p.m.
•Call Chairman Conolus Scott at 706-789-3336 for additional information.
Recreation Board
•Term ends at the discretion of the member or the Madison County Board of Commissioners
•Meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
•Call Chairman Darrell Woods at 706-207-1518 for additional information
Senior Center Advisory Council
•Term ends at the discretion of the member
•Meets quarterly
•Call Senior Center Director Kelsey Tyner at 706-795-6249 for additional information.
