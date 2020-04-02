Madison County’s Zharia Ware was named to the Dean’s List at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick for the 2019 fall semester.
The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term.
