Water projects are coasting forward in Danielsville.
The City Council approved several proposals Monday to assist the system in better serving its citizens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Water projects are coasting forward in Danielsville.
The City Council approved several proposals Monday to assist the system in better serving its citizens.
Property owner Jerry McEachin, who recently purchased land off Hwy. 29 to construct a wedding venue, has requested the city extend its water line to the property near the city limit. The current water line is poorly designed, needs multiple repairs, and will be replaced from approximately the Golden Pantry to the end of the line near the South Fork of the Broad River.
The council approved a bid of $6,800 from Marc Perry to make the repairs and add a fire hydrant on the line. According to Mayor Michael Wideman, McEachin has pledged to pay a portion of the cost to upgrade the water line. In addition, Perry has told the mayor he will aim to complete the construction without water outage to the property owners.
The council also gave approval to upgrade its valve system where it connects with the county supply on Hwy. 98. The new system will allow the city to electronically utilize the county water supply as a backup in high demand or emergency basis. The current system is manual. The cost to the city for the upgrades is $6,310, which includes installation, training, and support for the first year of operation.
City sewer projects are flowing more slowly, and one may be coming to a halt altogether.
The council approved a request from the mayor to seek bids for a rebuild of the pump station on Madison Street. The current station works efficiently during drier weather but has experienced leaks during heavy rains. Rebuilding the pump station, according to Wideman, will help with future needs and prevent complete failure.
Community and Economic Development Coordinator Angela Steedley spoke with the council about its sewer expansion project in the Sherwood neighborhood. Steedley has only acquired four signed easements and said the sentiment of the remaining property owners is to reject an agreement.
She suggested returning the grant money granted to the city for the project. In addition, Steedley made a request for payment of her services, allotting a $10,000 personal discount, if the city decides to stop the project. The grant expires in October of this year.
Mayor Wideman agreed with Steedley’s assessment of the stance in the community.
He said he has “no desire to push for something they don’t want to give,” at this time.
The city will need to complete some administrative tasks and confer with the city attorney before voting on the suggestion. Wideman said he expects to move forward at either the June or July business meetings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.