Only 30 percent of the water Madison County’s industrial authority sells to customers is Madison County made. And IDA members want to change that by boosting local supplies.
So they’re looking for new wells to tie into the county system. Meanwhile, they’re talking about investing in well-water treatment to remove iron and manganese from high-producing wells that could be used if the minerals weren’t a problem.
The county’s water supply was a topic of discussion at the industrial authority’s May 25 meeting. Industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn raised the issue, first noting that he is meeting with officials from other counties to discuss a potential new regional collaborative for water sources.
“We’ve had a meeting and I’m hosting the next meeting here working with some of our neighboring counties on where we might go on long-term water supply, whether that’s to build a regional reservoir or formulate a regional, multi-county agency, kind of like what you’ve got with the Upper Oconee Water Basin,” said Ginn. “We’re trying to explore different opportunities. I’ve got a guest speaker that will come to our next meeting from the Corps of Engineers to talk with us about what the outcome or project could be if you’re using water out of a Corps lake. These are things that will be decades in the evolution.”
On a more immediate note, the authority is looking to lessen its reliance on purchasing water from outside the county by boosting well sources. Madison County purchases water from Commerce, Elberton, Royston and Franklin County.
“We’d love to have people who if they know they have a great well, if all they can use is a small percentage of the water that their well would produce, we’d like to talk to them about what do we have to do to enter into an arrangement that we could use that water supply as a municipal source for our system,” said Ginn, who noted that wells need to produce 100 gallons per minute (gpm) to be considered.
Ginn said a contract with the IDA can yield the homeowner thousands of dollars per month, perhaps $6,000 to $10,000, if the well proves to be a good producer. Those with a high-producing well can contact the IDA at 706-795-9865 or fginn@madisonco.us to discuss potential arrangements.
“This could be a huge reward for someone with high-producing well,” said Ginn.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said that the cost of determining whether a well is high-producing and suitable should fall on the private property owner, not on county taxpayers.
Real estate agent Virginia Beavers, who attended the meeting, pointed out a potentially high-producing well off Hwy. 29 and said the IDA could contact the property owners. However, she expressed reluctance, too, because she noted that a previous property owner she worked with had sought to lease their well to the authority, but the deal fell apart and left the owner with some costs. Ginn said that particular well had tested at 50 gpm, and wasn’t as productive as needed.
Even high-producing wells may not be suitable to tie in to the county system.
Madison County has issues with iron and manganese in wells, and that’s true for county-owned wells, too. For instance, a well off James Holcomb Road produces 330 gpm, but the county was unable to use that well because of mineral content. However, industrial authority members are looking at whether investments in water filtration could lessen the IDA dependence on out-of-county water, which carries more cost than IDA members want.
Authority members Ben Morris and Jean Mullis both said they’d like to see specific figures on the cost of a filtration system versus cutting back on out-of-county purchases by generating more in-county supply.
“I think it sounds like a good opportunity,” said Morris. “I just want to see from a financial standpoint the cost of the system and cost of the buildings compared to the amount of water we’d be able to produce ourselves. And over time what would that return be, what we’re saving on buying from our neighbors?”
Ginn, Higdon and IDA chairman Josh Chandler expressed confidence that filtrating water could easily pay for itself by reducing the county’s out-of-county water dependence. And Ginn agreed to inquire more about filtration systems and report back to the authority.
Higdon also noted that the commissioners may allocate American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds toward the effort.
The BOC chairman also said he would like to see the IDA focus more on economic development and not just water. He noted that Madico Park, the county’s industrial park, off Hwy. 172 and Hwy. 98 is running out of space, and he’s hearing from businesses seeking space. He said the county may need to develop an additional industrial park or two to accommodate business growth.
“Something we need to be considering more quickly than we are is where is our next Madico?” said Higdon. “We’re out of space. I’m not sure we don’t need two different Madicos in two different areas, a rail Madico potentially, an I-85 Madico.”
“We’re going to be discussing some of that here in a moment,” said Chandler.
Higdon said the county needs to do more to accommodate commercial growth.
“This board of commissioners has talked about potentially doing some spec building,” said Higdon. “If you look at other counties, they’ve done spec buildings and some turned into a disaster and sat there for two years. Then the first one leased and the next 10 leased right behind it.”
Higdon said that Madison County has “got to get ahead of Georgia’s curve.”
“We have the fastest growing state for business,” he said. “It is. So we’re sitting here wanting to slow down the rooftops. I understand it, but that means we have to increase the business, because I can’t slow down rooftops but so long. You got to have some business in here. So that’s got to be driving force from this table and our table (the BOC).”
