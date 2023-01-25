What’s next on the industrial authority “to-do” list?
IDA chairman Ben Morris brought up the need to establish the highest priority project for the industrial authority at the group’s Friday meeting. He suggested the authority consider a tie-in between the county water system and the Columbia Feed Mill private well system off Hwy. 72.
“One of the things that’s been on the priority list for a couple of years now is the Columbia Feed Mill,” said Morris. “Let’s look into that and see what we can do to keep the gears turning towards making that project a reality and getting it complete.”
No authority members disagreed with that project taking priority.
The IDA is seeking grant money from the state, which comes from the federal coronavirus dollars distributed to each state. And the Northeast Regional Commission has agreed to help the county in drafting its grant proposals for the next wave of federal coronavirus dollars administered by the state.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said the BOC is in favor of the Columbia Feed Mill project.
“I think the board of commissioners recognizes at this point that that tie-in there at the feed mill is vital for several reasons, one for the well capacity, but also we are speaking with several businesses right now in that area that’s looking, and we’re going to need to get something going,” said Higdon. “I feel very hopeful we’ll get that paid for or grant funded. There’s a lot of funding coming down. We’re going to go after it all.”
The county held a meeting Tuesday morning at the county government complex with a variety of funding agencies to hear about what money is available and to share potential projects with representatives of the agencies.
In a separate matter, Higdon said the authority needs to consider what property it owns at Madico Park that can be sold to businesses in order to generate more tax revenue for the county. He suggested the county consider selling roughly four acres of a county-owned lot and split it into two business sites. IDA member Marc Perry said any business that locates there must not endanger the well at the site. Higdon agreed to provide the authority with a more detailed look at how the property could be split for sale.
In other matters, the authority has given up on trying to drill a new well at the old James Holcomb Road well site, which was abandoned by the IDA many years ago after a drill bit fell in the well. However, the authority is looking at two other possible well sites, including at Rolling Oaks Subdivision and Spratlin Pond Drive. The IDA is continuously looking at potential groundwater sources in the county to reduce the dependency on purchasing water from out of the county.
The IDA agreed to have water superintendent Rodney Shubert move forward with the purchase of an excavator, trailer and other equipment at an estimated cost of $103,993 so that the water department can do more water line work in-house rather than contracting for services. The group also approved the purchase of a GPS unit for $1,085 to help Shubert precisely locate specific points in the infrastructure system.
Shubert said he got a couple of quotes on prices to tie in the Winghouse shopping center in Hull to the IDA sewer system. IDA members said that tie-in would be covered by the private business owner, but the group is looking at waiving connection fees due to the trouble the owner has had in connecting to the system, which has design flaws.
The authority is waiting on the group’s 2021 audit to be completed by Treadwell-Tamplin and Co. out of the City of Madison. Morris said he was told it would be done by the end of the year, but he’s now being told it should be done by February. The IDA is planning to have a new auditor for the 2022 audit, and the authority will consider adopting the same auditing firm as the BOC.
Morris welcomed new IDA officer manager Gina Banister.
