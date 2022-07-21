Madison County citizens are being asked to speak up.
What do you want for the future? What’s important? What should be preserved or built? What kind of growth is OK and what’s not?
It’s these opinions that will shape the county’s long-term plan. And hearing from citizens is the first step in developing a county comprehensive plan that will serve as the blueprint for decisions for the next 20 years.
Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting led a county workshop July 14 at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department with a crowd of about 30 people. The next workshop — the third so far — will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 at the Comer Travel Museum.
“Tell your friends, tell your neighbors and your community to come to that one,” said Hall regarding the upcoming meeting. “We’re here to listen. We’re professional planners and we could write a plan for Madison County, but it would reflect what we want, not necessarily what you may want. So we’re spending the first three workshops doing nothing but gathering information from you for a vision for the county and its cities.”
Hall said the workshops will soon shift from gathering input to developing strategies. But first “we need your help prioritizing things,” said Hall.
“The end product will be a report that has guidance for elected officials and other leaders in the county and also in each city,” she said. “And there will be different guidelines for each city, because each city is going to have different needs and different visions. It will become the basis for future zoning and land-use decisions.”
In addition to the workshops, a “steering committee” of local citizens has also been established to offer input on county planning. During the committee’s first meeting, the group conducted “a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis” of the county.
The committee named agriculture, the school system, the low-density population, historic resources, Watson Mill State Park and the people and culture as strengths. Weaknesses cited were a lack of water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, affordable housing, not enough jobs, a food desert in the northern part of the county and pockets of poverty. Opportunities named included the county’s youth, its rail system, industrial park, water system, agri-tourism, the Hwy. 72 corridor and empty buildings in the county that could be put to use. Threats named included dirty industries, urban sprawl, a lack of regulations to handle growth and also overregulation.
“There’s conflict between those who want regulations and those who don’t,” said Hall. “We have to work through that.”
Hall said her firm has received 280 responses from surveys from county residents, noting that many people want to preserve open spaces and natural resources, rivers, recreation areas, ag land and the rural landscape, locally owned businesses, historic and cultural resources, historic buildings and the library.
“I’m hearing low-density, open space,” she said.
She said people have indicated a desire for more parks and recreational opportunities, a regional and weekly farmers’ market, recycling centers at parks, a community swimming pool and support for local businesses. She said she’s heard from citizens saying that new schools are needed to keep up with growth, that more diverse land-use opportunities are needed, better internet, sewer services in all cities and sewer connections between cities along Hwy. 72, bike trails, sidewalks, some public transportation and accel/decel lanes. She laughed, adding that someone proposed “countywide pizza delivery.”
Hall said citizens voiced a desire for “stronger protection for the things we value,” stronger code enforcement on illegal dumping, stray dogs and trailers that aren’t permitted. Citizens have suggested buffers on riverways and more serious conservation measures for the Broad River. She’s heard requests for a light pollution ordinance, fees for people who use the river to pay for cleanup and stronger site plan reviews for developments.
Hall spelled out what she has heard so far from citizens, and she asked those on hand at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department to break into groups of four and discuss what has been offered so far from citizens and then prioritize what seems most important, while also offering new suggestions. Each group of four was given a worksheet with citizens suggestions under different categories, such as housing, transportation, economic development, natural and cultural resources, community facilities, government action and land use and development.
Hall said the July 26 meeting will be the same, offering other citizens a chance to weigh in on what Madison County needs in a variety of ways.
