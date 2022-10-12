Money was handed out to all who arrived. Well, not real money — the kind of “money” that requires quotation marks or air quotes.
But those at Monday’s comprehensive plan workshop at the Madison County Board of Education office were given a handful of “cash” to “spend” on county projects. Would you put more money toward public safety, sewer services, water, broadband, fire protection, library or senior services, etc.? If you called the shots, where would you allocate funds to improve Madison County?
That’s what Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting wanted to hear from participants, who stuffed the cash into colored boxes representing various spending priorities. The results weren’t tallied Monday but will be shared at an upcoming workshop.
The county government is engaged in a lengthy planning process, which will culminate next year with a 20-year plan for Madison County’s future. Where should growth go? What should be protected? What should be established?
Hall Consulting was hired by county commissioners to lead the county through this process, and workshops have been held over the past several months to get input from community members.
Hall gave an overview Monday of what facilities are in the county, including schools, government structures and parks. She spoke of the rapid rise in children participating in sports and programs at the recreation department over the past couple of years. Hall said the county needs to develop a “parks master plan” to look at staffing and facility needs across the county in a comprehensive way.
Carlton resident Dena Chandler brought up the Madison County Library and said it’s a 35-mile roundtrip for her to get there and back. She said it would be good for a “library spur” to be established somewhere on the east side of the county, with some library services. She said the county library was originally in Comer.
There was some talk about whether books are actually in that much demand and whether a library facility with computer services as a focus may be more beneficial.
Hall spoke of the need for a new facility for the senior center. She noted that the county school system is planning to build a new Ila Elementary School to replace the current one which is undersized and built in 1956. There’s no timetable for that construction, but Hall noted that there’s an opportunity for Madison County to use the old Ila school for a community purpose once the new elementary school is built.
Hall mentioned efforts to get broadband services in the county, pointing out that the county government approved a “broadband service work plan” in 2017, opening the door for grant funding, but she said the rollout of broadband in the county is determined by private internet providers. She said the local government has more control over where water and sewer infrastructure will be located than broadband.
A Hull-Dogsboro area resident said citizens in his area aren’t getting the water services they need, despite other residents one street over getting it, which is leaving those without county water with higher homeowner’s insurance rates, since they don’t have adequate fire protection. He said the county needs to look at the Dogsboro area and see what can be done to provide water for all in that area.
The next county comprehensive plan meeting will be at 6 p.m., Oct. 20 in the Sanford Community Center at 6495 Nowhere Road. Another meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 8 in the old Danielsville gym next to the county government complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.