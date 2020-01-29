Parks White has announced his bid for re-election as the District Attorney of the Northern Judicial Circuit, which includes Madison County.
White, a Republican, noted that since 2013, with a staff of six assistant district attorneys to serve the five counties of the Northern Judicial Circuit, the office has resolved 15,512 cases in the district’s Superior Courts.
Last year, the office secured four murder convictions in the circuit, two at trial, and two by way of guilty pleas to murder.
“We have been on the forefront of the fight on D.U.I. law and have defended the State’s Implied Consent warning against constitutional challenges,” said White. “We have sent numerous child molesters to prison, and have successfully defended our convictions at the appellate level, avoiding the time and expense of retrying cases, and trauma associated with re-victimizing victims. With a strong team of prosecutors, victims’ advocates, investigators, and administrative assistants, we have increased the number of successful prosecutions across the circuit in every type of case we try.”
White emphasized the each individual is accountable for his actions.
“In many areas of the county, social justice has invaded the sphere of prosecution, attempting to turn prosecutors into social workers, more inclined to treat crime like a societal ill that befalls the criminal, rather than a matter of personal accountability,” he said. “We resist this change, and reject the idea that every time a law's broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”
White said that “being entrusted, over the last two terms, to serve the people of the five counties of the Northern Judicial Circuit as your District Attorney is perhaps the great blessings of my life.”
“My dedicated staff and I have worked diligently to serve and protect the peaceful and law-abiding citizens of the Northern Judicial Circuit,” he said. “Our goal has always been to ensure that the dangerous people are removed from our communities so that these counties can continue to be places where folks desire to live and raise their families. I believe through hard work and persistence, we are accomplishing this objective.”
White said his office has worked to give victims justice they deserve.
“By maintaining close, professional relationships with law enforcement, and working collectively with our three judges, we are able to efficiently resolve cases and timely achieve justice for victims,” he said. “I have been blessed with an amazing staff. We desire to operate the most efficient and integrity driven District Attorney’s office in the State of Georgia. We hope to continue to build public trust by executing the duties of this office in a manner worthy of the people we represent. And as we say around the office, ‘Justice is coming.’”
