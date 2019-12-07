A Winder woman was sentenced to jail time in Madison County Superior Court recently for an assault charge.
Amber-Marie Michelle Lisy was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $500 fine on a charge of aggravated assault. A charge of kidnapping and a second charge of aggravated assault were dismissed.
Other recent court action included:
•Tina Diane Graham, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve 12 months of confinement on a charge of false report of a crime.
•Tommy Mack Small, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of theft by deception. A charge of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident was dismissed.
•Tabbaris Leon Brown, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and tampering with evidence. Charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, second degree forgery and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Jared Rob Lively, 32, of Danielsville, had his charges of battery-family violence, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery by force, fraud or theft in obtaining Controlled Substances, theft by taking, simple battery family violence, felony theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Watson because Lively is deceased.
•Zachary Neal Brady, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months on probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of battery (reduced from aggravated battery) and obstruction of an officer. Charges of terroristic threats and acts, and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree were dismissed.
•Sondra Ann Brown, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of criminal trespass (reduced from second degree criminal damage to property.
•Todd Anthony Porterfield, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Teresa Lynn Moss, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance was dismissed.
•Michael Douglas Bevis, of Bethlehem, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane and failure to change driver’s license address information were dismissed.
•Travis Dean Shelton, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance. Charges of violation of a Family Violence Order and driving on improper registration were dismissed.
•Marcus Lemont Mathis, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of giving false information and driving while license suspended or revoked. A charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed.
•Tydarius Traymon Williams, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery.
•Brandie Michelle Scarborough, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher T. Tillman, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation on charges of criminal trespass (reduced from criminal damage to property second degree) and obstruction of officers. A second charge of obstruction of officers was dismissed.
•Jennifer Nicole Fowler, of Maysville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery-family violence.
•Joseph Wesley Fennel, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from obstruction).
•Hunter Lane Hansford, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of driving while license suspended and giving a false name.
•Christy Michelle Webb, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation on a charge of second degree criminal damage to property. Charges of theft by receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence were dismissed.
•Paul Finch, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of invasion of privacy. Twenty-one other counts of invasion of privacy were dismissed.
•Kentrevis Marquies Littlejohn, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of theft by taking and improper driving (reduced from reckless driving). Charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal trespass and driving on suspended license were dismissed.
•Edward Lee Wessinger, of Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve six months of confinement on three counts of battery.
•Stephen Michael Wilkins, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 24 months of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of driving while license suspended and obstruction. Charges of no proof of insurance, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license, headlight violation and failure to use correct signal were dismissed.
•Michael Shane Duncan, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery.
•Natashu Ann Wood, of Central City, Kentucky, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•Tabbaris Leon Brown, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of probation on charges of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence. Charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, second degree forgery and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.