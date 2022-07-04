The mother of a 2-year-old who drowned in Madison County April 26 has been charged in her child’s death.
Kelsey Marie Carithers, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree for the death of Jemma Hill, 2, who drowned in a pool at 135 Carithers Road the afternoon of April 26.
An indictment from the Madison County Grand Jury states that Carithers caused “cruel and excessive physical pain” to her daughter by “failing to adequately supervise said child while under the influence of crack cocaine resulting in said child falling into a swimming pool and drowning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.