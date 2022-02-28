A Danielsville man has been charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle for allegedly causing the death of a 39-year-old woman as she traveled along Hwy. 98 on a motorcycle last week.
Charlie Thomas Wesley Bond, 76, was also charged with DUI/alcohol, failure to yield when turning left and open container in vehicle by a Georgia State Patrol officer.
The accident happened on Feb. 24 at 7:16 p.m. on Hwy. 98 at Bond Road.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Whitney Teri Lee died when the 2010 Honda VT1300 motorcycle she was driving east on Hwy. 98 struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bond, who was traveling west on Hwy. 98 and turning left into a private drive. Lee was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.
Troopers from the Troop B Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team are assisting with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.