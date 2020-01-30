Madison County Clerk Rhonda Wooten has announced her candidacy for Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
She will run as a Republican. County qualifying will be March 2-6. And primary elections will be held May 19. The general election will be Nov. 3.
“I care deeply about this community,” said Wooten. “I am in my 14th year of service to the citizens of Madison County and, if elected, I am willing to continue serving with wholehearted devotion.”
Wooten can be reached at rswooten335@gmail.com.
