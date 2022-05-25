There’s no clarity at the moment on when and where broadband services will next be available in Madison County, but companies are working to introduce lines.
“I met with Truvista two weeks ago and then last week with Windstream,” said county commission chairman Todd Higdon. “None of them are forthcoming with maps, because I have requested those. And I’ll tell you why. In their mind, they don’t want the secret out where they’re going, because the other company will come in on top of them and build the same road.”
Higdon was responding to a request by a Planter Gunnell Road resident Don Edmundson to have internet companies appear before the board to give an update on where they’re going and when.
The chairman said Rural Digital Opportunity Funds (RDOF) have been distributed to companies to expand internet services, adding that these funds include money to expand in Madison County.
“I requested maps and as soon as I got them, they’re going in the newspaper,” said Higdon. “We’ll have it up even on our website so you’ll know who’s coming and potentially when they’re coming. Right now, they’re still catching the influx of dollars and they’re fighting over territory.”
Higdon said he knows of four crews working in Madison County, but they are contractors without identification of who they’re employed by. He said he’s requested that the internet providers require contractors to have something visible to identify them.
“They don’t have a decal on the door stating who they are,” he said. “I requested that.”
HWY. 281 CLOSURE AHEAD
In a separate matter, Higdon reported that the Broad River Bridge on Hwy. 281 will be closed the first week in June. He said signage is supposed to be put on Hwy. 281 this week to notify motorists of the upcoming closure. The project is scheduled to take 320 days to complete.
Higdon said a noise ordinance proposal from Arpeggio is about 75 percent complete. He said the turnout at the recent Taste of Madison County sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce was great and the event was a success. He said Keep Madison County Beautiful recently hosted 362 third graders from all five county elementary schools at the transfer station to let them understand the importance of not littering and proper waste disposal. He noted upcoming activities at the recreation department, as well as registration for fall sports, which can be accessed at madcorec.om.
LIQUOR BY THE DRINK REFERENDUM AHEAD
Madison County voters will have the choice in November of allowing liquor by the drink at Madison County restaurants. The board of commissioners officially approved a referendum Monday to give voters the choice on the matter. Approval of the referendum will not open the door for liquor stores in the county, only liquor by the drink at restaurants.
CAMPER EXTENSIONS APPROVED
In another matter, county commissioners approved two separate extensions for Michael Hajdu and Danny Sherman to live in campers for an additional six months.
The discussion of Hajdu’s request was lengthy and included talk of whether he could keep two campers on his property for his wife and four children. There was also discussion about several code violations on the property. The board ultimately approved an extension of his camper residency, provided he works with the code enforcement and building inspections offices to deal with issues on the property.
Hajdu and Sherman are both constructing homes on their properties, but both have run into roadblocks and are living in campers.
LIBRARY REPORT
Madison County Library Branch Manager Aleta Turner gave a quarterly report to commissioners Monday for January through March. She noted that patron visits were up 16.6 percent between the first quarter of 2022 and the last quarter of 2021. She noted that Hannah Wolff is the new library youth specialist. June 1 is the first day of the library’s summer reading program. A blood drive will be held at the library from 1 to 5 p.m., June 7. To find out more about the library, visit www.athenslibrary.org/madison.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board appointed Jeff Hendricks to the county planning and zoning board.
Commissioner Terry Chandler asked that the county address the Post Office about services being stopped on Timberland Drive. Higdon said he would. He then said the Danielsville Post Office is working hard but is woefully shortstaffed because of decisions from higher up in the service.
Meeting attendee Drago Tesanovich said Hall Consulting needs to be doing more to inform the public about the county comprehensive land use plan update currently in the works. Another audience member Stephanie Harvin responded that Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting spent hours at the recent Taste of Madison County in Comer meeting with people and talking about the plan. Higdon said the county has done what it can to promote the plan and that public apathy isn’t something the BOC can fix. He voiced dismay with the low early voter turnout in Madison County for the primaries, noting that only 2,399 out of 22,000 cast early ballots.
“We’ve been talking about this for a year at every single meeting every single month. If the public is uninformed about the comprehensive plan, it’s their own fault,” said Higdon. “We all know that we’re in an election cycle. We all know we’re in the primaries. It’s on every news channel nationwide, including the Atlanta channels. (Higdon then cited the low turnout numbers). It don’t matter how much I preach it. I don’t matter if I dance a jig if they don’t read the newspaper and they don’t watch social media. People’s only going to do what people’s going to do. I can promise you this board has took every effort it could possibly do to get as much buy in as possible for this comprehensive plan. I’m just as passionate about it as you are. But I can’t go drive these people and I ain’t going to go damn bus them. I’m just not. This was a disgrace to me today. I was really upset of the voter turnout being 2,399. And I thought to myself, 2,300 voters and everybody is bitching about gas. Everybody’s complaining about gas $5 a gallon, but they’re too lazy to vote. It’s your own fault what you get, cause we can’t do no more than that for you. We’re just a board of commissioners. We can’t be your parents.”
