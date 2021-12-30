Madison County 911 system is temporarily being routed through Jackson County. If you call 911, you will get Jackson County, who will then notify Madison County of your issue. If you need to speak directly to 911 in Madison County, you can reach them at 706-612-7480.
The issue was caused by a wreck on Hwy. 98 near Blacks Creek Road that took out the fiber junction box for Windstream’s fiber lines. Windstream is now working to repair the line.
