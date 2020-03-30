Ten-year-old Kaytlin Thornton has heard about the sickness and the health workers without the face masks they need. She wants to help.
“I am making masks to help people from getting sick,” said Kaytlin, who is homeschooled and attends Bridgeway Educational Support Team in Danielsville. “I think that’s what God would want me to do.”
Her mom, Amanda Thornton, said Kaytlin learned to sew at 8 and loves sewing doll clothes and pillows.
“We have always strived to teach our kids to care for others and help in a time of need,” said Amanda, adding that they have several family members in the health care field. “This project began by making masks to help protect them from COVID-19."
The family then realized there is a greater need for masks.
"We have sent out about 50 masks to Piedmont Hospital in Athens, University Hospital in McDuffie County and Habersham Medical," said Amanda. "We are hoping to have about 100 more to send out this week.”
Amanda said a new team member was recently added.
“With the demand in growth, Kaytlin has had to add Nana to our team,” she said. “She has made it clear that she is the boss. We pray that each mask made helps to keep someone safe from COVID-19. Our healthcare workers and community are in our prayers daily. This pandemic touches all of us. We just want to do our part to help in this time of need.”
Amanda said the family, who lives in the Commerce/Ila area, is thankful for the help they’ve received.
“We are so grateful for the donations and material that has been given to help continue this project,” she said.
