There’s the fun of a game, but what about the fun of making a game?

Danielsville Elementary School fourth and fifth graders are busy with the latter. They’ve been making corn hole sets for their school. They’re measuring the wood, cutting it, nailing it together, sanding it — going through the process of constructing their fun rather than purchasing it.

