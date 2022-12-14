There’s the fun of a game, but what about the fun of making a game?
Danielsville Elementary School fourth and fifth graders are busy with the latter. They’ve been making corn hole sets for their school. They’re measuring the wood, cutting it, nailing it together, sanding it — going through the process of constructing their fun rather than purchasing it.
Instructor Anja Cleveland stands by, sometimes jumping in to help, watching with enthusiasm as her students get hands-on experience in woodwork.
Cleveland teaches STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), computers and construction at the Danielsville Colt Academy.
She said the construction class is a blast.
The kids agree, and they say the skills will help them in the future.
“Maybe I could help my dad with a treehouse,” said Evie Shadrix.
Maddie Russum said if something is broken, now she’ll know how to use screw drivers and a drill to fix things.
Tray Billups said construction class is preparing him for a potential job.
“It teaches me how to fix things, because when I get older I kind of want to be a maintenance man,” he said.
Wyatt Baird said he wants to be a construction worker when he grows up. He said the class is fun and he praised his friend, Beau Knight, for being good at building things.
“He (Beau) has worked on wood stuff his entire life,” he said. “We’re both pretty good.”
Knight said the class helps the students learn about teamwork and how to cooperate with each other. He said he works around his family farm and assists his father “with sheds and stuff and this definitely helps with that.”
“I want to be an astronaut, but this is actually going to help, because you need to figure out where the screws go and figure out how to make the electronics work,” said Knight.
Cleveland teaches 30 fourth graders and 30 fifth graders per semester, so 120 students over the year. She said each student is taught the basics before beginning any projects.
“We start out first with safety and then we work on just the skill of how to hammer,” she said. “We have student-sized hammers, which is nice. But we work on hammering nails. Then we move up to drilling. We have our drill station. So they will drill holes using the power tools. We learn which direction it’s turning, so we’re not completely stripping out everything. It’s a process to learn to hold the drill bit onto that screw and keep it in the slots so that it’s not jumping. But we start out with the basics, and then we get to learn our fractions and we measure. And I’ll have them measuring, and it’s like ‘OK, I want you to put these three measurements on that wood and label it.’”
Cleveland adds that students “learn teamwork, fractions — they have to learn 8ths and 16ths, tape measures, the life skills of fixing and building, using regular screwdrivers and power tools, starting and completion of projects, reading plans, figuring out supply needs.”
They’ve used miter saws to cut wood to correct lengths, using scrap pieces from the high school. Some stood with Cleveland as she used the electric, compound sliding miter saw.
“They agreed with the blade being on cut line and would pull, power and cut,” she said. “Last year, we used drill press and chop saw at high school for birdhouses. Kids got to pull handles and do the cut with adult supervision.”
Cleveland said every participating student builds at least one thing to take home, “like a birdhouse or a planter.”
Danielsville Elementary applied and was approved by the state last year for the “Little Builders’ Workshop,” which is part of the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA), now called “Construction Ready,” a non-profit in Atlanta, which assists elementary schools in the Atlanta area. Cleveland said Danielsville is the only elementary school she knows of in Northeast Georgia in the program.
“They (Construction Ready) have state standards that a county can adopt and then teach full time for second through fifth grades,” said Cleveland. “They are associated with Home Depot. We have received tools from them as well as lumber. They have provided many tools and we can keep them as long as the class continues.”
Danielsville also got a Governance Local Scholarship of $1,000 last year to get more building supplies and tools.
“We have mitre saws, which the kids use to cut their measured lumber,” said Cleveland. “All of this started when we went to the high school to meet with Jake Slusher, to have the ‘Little Builders Workshop Day.’”
Cleveland said Slusher has been an integral part of the program.
The classes have made Cracker Barrel-style triangular peg games, planters, corn hole sets, birdhouses — including one that was presented to state school superintendent Richards Woods when he visited the school earlier this year. Cleveland said the school needs picnic tables and that might be an upcoming project.
She said she’d like to see the program expanded. It’s only available at Danielsville Elementary School and not the other elementary schools or the middle school.
“Kids do not get this opportunity till high school,” said Cleveland. “This is a chance to learn early in life and be able to help out at home…I believe we should take this through all levels of school just as we do ag.”
The construction classes will build picnic tables for the school next semester.
“We will work in conjunction with high school for making countersinks to build them,” said Cleveland. “But the kids do all measuring, picking wood, figuring out how to get the most use of 2x4s. They will lay out, measure twice, mark with ‘square’ and then we will use the electric saw to get a nice, clean cut.”
