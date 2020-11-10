The Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., and the Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings on Monday Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
The hearings are held in the public meeting room at the Government Complex located at 91 Albany Ave., Danielsville.
“Please park in the back parking lot and wait to be call for the hearing you are there for,” officials said. “Masks are required.”
For additional information contact Madison County Building and Zoning at 706-795-6340. The following matters will be heard:
•Andrew Lane for his father Thomas Lane is requesting to rezone their 34.48-acre property from A-2 to A-1 to allow for poultry houses. The property is located on Collins Dudley Road on map 61 parcel 35 in District 4.
•Andrew Lane is requesting to rezone his 1.5-acre parcel form A-2 to A-1 to combine with his adjoining property. The property is located on James Adams Road on map 61 parcel 16 in District 4.
•Mark Jenkins is requesting to rezone a portion of his 2.23-acre property from R-R to R-1 to combine with his adjoining R1 property. The property is located on Moons Grove Church Road, on map 27 parcel 89-01 in District 1.
•Mark Jenkins is requesting to rezone his 2.23-acre property from R-R to B for a veterinary clinic. The property is located at the corner of Moons Grove Church Road and Hwy. 106, on map 27 parcel 89 in District 1.
•Nelson McGinnis is requesting a conditional use permit for wi-fi antenna. The property is located on Bullock Mill Road on map 69 parcel 20 in District 2.
•Craig McDade is representing the Estate of David and Ann McRae. He is requesting to rezone their 12.27-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R to subdivide the three homes on the property. The property is located on Bonds Lake Road in District 1.
•Peter Schnurrer is requesting a conditional use for a kennel for training military and police dogs. The property is located on Dillard Road on map 16 parcel 83 in District 1.
•John Cox is requesting to rezone approximately 4 acres of his 25-acre property from A-1 to B. He restores old cars that he sells on the show Barrett Jackson. The property is located on Hwy 172 on map 93 parcel 46-B1, in District 4.
•Margie and Terry Gibbs are requesting to rezone approximately two acres of their 9.72-acre property from A-2 to R-R. This is to give their daughter a home site. The property is located on Hwy 98 West, on map 11 parcel 129 in District 1.
•Paul Kidd is requesting to rezone his 5-acre property from A-2 to R-R to allow an additional home on the property. The property is located on Transco Road on map 80 parcel 51-04 in District 4.
•Paula Rodriguez is representing her mother Edna Hughes in requesting to rezone he .58 property from R-3 R-1 to combine with her adjoining property. The property is located on Rogers Mill Road in District 2.
•Colt Holman is requesting to rezone his 2.73-acre property from A-2 to B. There is a grandfathered garage on the property and he wants to add his construction business to the property. The property is located on Hwy. 98 W. and Crawford W. Long Street on map 53 parcel 41 in District 2.
•Amendments to the zoning ordinance.
