Madison County commissioners will soon consider amending the county zoning ordinance, eliminating “rural residential” as a zoning district and replacing it with “agricultural residential.”
The zoning is designed to encourage a compatible relationship between agricultural and residential subdivisions uses in the county. The minimum subdivision lot size in this district is two acres.
The county planning commission considered the change at its Sept. 20 meeting with William Smith, Lee Mitchell, Vice Chairman Kenneth Bradley, and Bruce Gandy voting yes and Cynthia Fortson voting no. The board of commissioners will consider the matter at the group’s Oct. 3 meeting at 6 p.m.
Other zoning matters recently considered by the planning commission and upcoming for consideration by the BOC include:
•Cody and Kayla Legg are requesting a conditional use for their 73.41-acre property to allow them to operate a meat processing facility on the property. The entire processing procedures will take place inside the facility. All setbacks can be met. The property is located at 1268 Hwy 72 West in Comer on map 0084, parcel 062 in District 5. The planning commission unanimously recommends that the county commissioners approve the request with the condition that Section 7.1.2.16 of the Madison County Zoning Ordinance is adhered to.
•Mark Jackson, representing Lynne F. Boyd, is requesting to rezone her 15.66-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to combine approximately 2.1 acres from the adjoining A-2 property (0103/011D) for added acreage. The property is located at 1082 Osley Mill Road in Comer on map 0104, parcel 038 in District 4. The planning commission unanimously recommends that the county commissioners approve the request with the condition that both properties be combined into one tract.
•Jacky C. Looney is requesting to rezone his two adjoining properties from A-1 to A-2 to combine into one tract for a total of 11.58 acres for tax purposes. The property is located at 664 Mathis Road in Danielsville on map 0037, parcels 095 and 095-01 in District 2. The planning commission unanimously recommends that the county commissioners approve the request with the condition that both properties be combined into one tract for a total of 11.58 acres.
•Pierce Briggs is requesting to rezone his 5.7-acre property from A-1 to R-R to combine 1/8th of an acre from the adjoining R-R property (0028/116 A) that his well is located on to obtain ownership. The property is located at 772 Griffeth Road in Colbert on map 0028, parcel 116, in District 1. The planning commission unanimously voted to postpone the request for one month to allow for more time to research issues raised.
•Rita Croy and Roxie Turpin (sisters) are requesting to rezone their 7.79-acre property from A-1 to R-R to allow a second home (Accessory Dwelling Unit) for Croy to live on the property to be closer to her elderly father to help care for him. This will also bring the property into conformity with the zoning regulations. The property is located 585 Loop Rd, Commerce on map 0002, parcel 012, in District 1. The board voted to recommend approval of the rezoning of the 7.79-acre property from A-1 to R-R to allow a second home (Accessory Dwelling Unit) for Croy to live on the property to be closer to her elderly father to help care for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.