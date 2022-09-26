Madison County commissioners will soon consider amending the county zoning ordinance, eliminating “rural residential” as a zoning district and replacing it with “agricultural residential.”

The zoning is designed to encourage a compatible relationship between agricultural and residential subdivisions uses in the county. The minimum subdivision lot size in this district is two acres.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.