When the ink dried from Gov. Kemp’s pen, 40 days after the General Assembly adjourned Kemp vetoed 14 bills, issued nine line item vetoes of the state budget and directed state agencies to disregard 134 budgeted items. Kemp signed House Bill 19 (FY 2024), the $32.4 billion state budget on May 5 and within a couple of hours, at the close of the business day at the Capitol, he put out 33 pages of budget vetoes and what are known as budget “disregards.”

These signing statements are available here for your review:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.