When the ink dried from Gov. Kemp’s pen, 40 days after the General Assembly adjourned Kemp vetoed 14 bills, issued nine line item vetoes of the state budget and directed state agencies to disregard 134 budgeted items. Kemp signed House Bill 19 (FY 2024), the $32.4 billion state budget on May 5 and within a couple of hours, at the close of the business day at the Capitol, he put out 33 pages of budget vetoes and what are known as budget “disregards.”
These signing statements are available here for your review:
During the interim, members of the General Assembly will participate in study committees and continue working on legislation that didn’t pass both chambers this year. Additionally, the Speaker appointed two working groups with a focus on public safety and literacy – and we anticipate both groups returning to the General Assembly with additional recommendations. Earlier this year, Gov. Kemp, Speaker Burns, and Lt. Gov. Jones announced plans to review tax credits – and we expect this review to bring forward further priorities for the 2024 Session.
In 2024, we will push for passage of bills that will expand access to mental healthcare and healthcare to rural areas, ensure safe conditions for rental homes, and empower parents with more educational options for their children.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
