A locavore is someone who eats food grown or produced locally or within a certain radius such as 50, 100, or 150 miles. The locavore movement encourages consumers to buy from farmers’ markets, local producers, or even to produce their own food. Local food production is growing tremendously. In addition to helping your local economy, you can feel good knowing that your locally sourced foods are providing you and your family with healthful benefits.
Having the option to purchase locally grown food has many benefits:
•Locally grown food tastes and looks better. The crops are picked at their peak, and farmstead products like cheeses, jams, and baked goods are hand-crafted for best flavor. Livestock products are processed in nearby facilities and typically the farmer has a direct relationship with processors.
•Eating local food is eating seasonally. Even though we wish strawberries were grown year-round in Georgia, the best time to eat them is when they can be purchased directly from a local grower. They are full of flavor and taste better than the ones available in the winter that have traveled thousands of miles and picked before they were ripe.
•Local food has more nutrients. Local food has a shorter time between harvest and your table, and it is less likely that the nutrient value has decreased. Food imported from far-away states and countries is often older, has traveled and sits in distribution centers before it gets to your store.
•Local food supports the local economy. The money that is spent with local farmers and growers all stays close to home and is reinvested with businesses and services in your community.
•Local food benefits the environment. By purchasing locally grown foods you help maintain farmland and green and/or open space in your community.
•Local growers can tell you how the food was grown. It is comforting to know where your food comes from and who grew it, you know a lot more about that food. Buying on farm, directly from the producer, you can ask questions about their production practices.
So, do you want to join the locavore movement? It is not always easy to find those producers that are marketing locally grown ag products. Because of disruptions to the agricultural industry triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, many farmers in Georgia are experiencing difficulties getting their products out to those who can use them. Madison County Extension, in partnership with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Young Farmers, Cattlemen’s Association and Farm Bureau, is working to connect agricultural producers with consumers looking for fresh, Madison County-grown products.
This has provided a great opportunity for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Promotions Committee to work on launching the #MadiCoMade brand for the Chamber under the Georgia Grown program. Chamber members will have the opportunity to feature the #MadiCoMade logo and label on their promotional materials and their packaging. They especially encourage those who are selling at surrounding farmers markets to display the #MadiCoMade logo proudly so that we can promote our thriving agricultural community.
To find a listing of Madison County producers as well as products from around the state visit this website (https://t.uga.edu/5TB). If you are a local ag producer and would like to be listed, contact the Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281 or email Carole Knight at clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Extension Agent for Ag and Natural Resources.
