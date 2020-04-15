In times of uncertainty and trepidation, it occurred to me that we still have a glaring defect in America’s “leadership.” Each day, elected officials at various local, state, and federal levels are giving press conferences, making decisions, and providing critique of other elected officials. While some politicians are making attempts to solve problems the way they see best, others directly contradict them and provide direct opposition. Who is right, what is the best answer for the situation, what might work, what has worked in the past? All those things can be argued till the cows come home (if they ever do).
What cannot be argued (at least argued with any validity), is that the political powers that be and overall day-to-day operation of state and federal governments are effectively doing their jobs. As a former coworker told me “if you’re complaining without a solution, you’re just whining.” He was a long-time police officer and former Marine so we all know he didn’t use the word whining, but I want this to be a piece anyone can read so you get the picture. It is apparent that parts of our elected “leadership” aren’t working the way they should, so here is my solution.
First, lobbying (in the common political context) should be made illegal (and unacceptable). I don’t mean to say that a person, group, or entity can’t have representation in lawmaking venues to argue their cases (a.k.a. lobbying) to further their causes because they should. Specifically, I suggest that the acceptance of any offer of benefit by any elected official drawing a publicly funded salary, from any lobbyist personally or vicariously, be outlawed completely. Outlawed, you know like it is in every other facet of American culture where it’s called bribery and punishable as a felony. I want to be clear; nothing may change hands from a lobbyist nor their entity to any elected or appointed official drawing a publicly funded salary (directly or through a third party). This means no trips, no cars, no paid endorsements, no gratuities, no medical or financial benefit, etc. may be offered or accepted. Those examples are not an all-inclusive list of things lobbyists have historically given politicians to help them get bills passed into law, but I think you get the picture. This makes it less profitable to become a career politician.
Second, any proposed bill at any level of government must be considered, passed, or not passed exclusively as a stand-alone bill. “Riders” should be completely and indiscriminately abolished. Adding separate bills together to coerce or convince one or more lawmaker to vote for a bill to fund a project in exchange for funding an unrelated project is absurd and ridiculous and in most legal circles, considered bribery.
These two suggestions are not going to fix all the problems we face as a country, state, or local government but it will cut down on the benefits of being a career politician, money wasted by way of “riders,” and the ability of lawmakers to quietly push bills with no merit through with valid bills. This problem and its solution seem simple to me.
Now all we need to do is get the folks (career politicians if you weren’t following the storyline) benefitting from the current loopholes to change the laws creating the loopholes.
Brenan Baird is director of the Madison County 911 Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.