“America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship.”
This is one line from a lengthy speech Michael Douglas makes as Andrew Shepherd in “The American President."
It has much meaning for me, which I have thought about more in the past three years than in all the years before.
This is not about Donald Trump. It’s about all the people who voted for him and who support him now.
How do you do it?
Republicans hide from reporters. They apparently believe “this too, shall pass” and we can get back to normal political warfare.
I used to have some hope for David Perdue. He presented himself as a businessman, who ran a Fortune 500 company. He could present, and sell, pragmatic solutions to the country’s financial problems. That message means something.
Now he defends nonsensical statements.
I gave up on Trump a long time ago. He has been the same blowhard for 50 years. I didn’t care for him in the 1960s and 1970s when he defended Democrats and criticized Republicans.
Why, I wonder, does a sizable minority of the country slavishly follow him – believe him when he says everyone except him is wrong or lying, or both.
I am in schools nearly every week. I hear teachers preach to young kids that being honest and truthful is a basic foundation of a useful and good life.
Why does that not apply to adults, I wonder?
Our Rotary Club, like all Rotary Clubs, ends meetings with the four-way test. That also emphasizes truth and honesty.
Go to any organized group at our local level – civic, political, church, sports. Civility and honesty are expected, much like we breathe oxygen. Why is that not our expectation for all of society?
I know we are told that folks like Perdue ignore the uncouth and dishonest things we hear. Supreme Court justices, deregulation and tax cuts are more important, I read. Why, I wonder?
I also read, over and over, that the president’s habit of trampling on law and civility is welcomed by his supporters. They want that. It is critical to their political leanings.
Why, I wonder? Why is truthfulness so out-of-fashion?
I wrote one time that “fake news” is an oxymoron. It remains so, but it has become a “go to” phrase for anyone who disagrees with anything.
If something is fake, it is not news. News by definition has some truth to it and informs us about some subject. “Fake” information does not inform anyone of anything.
I’m not chastising Trump supporters for not voting Democratic. Those candidates also have weaknesses. I am chastising them for supporting a liar, one who has done so all his life about big and small things.
Picking a presidential candidate is usually the least bad of several alternatives. That certainly is the case this time.
I don’t expect presidents to be perfect. All the men in that office have demonstrated they are not. In my old age, I have come to realize I’m not either.
A modicum of truthfulness does not seem too much to ask.
When you make a selection for 2020, please consider that. We aren’t going to get perfection.
I understand that our Founders were men also. They demonstrated that repeatedly. I like to believe the ideals they propagated were to strive for, and fall short, and strive again.
This is the only country founded on ideas and ideals. It remains worth supporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.