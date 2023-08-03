It is easy to toss out the old for shiny and new. Who wouldn’t love a brand-new car with all the bells and whistles? But how can we compare something that is old and worn out to a school system with services beyond the public eye? It is unjustifiable to rule out the entire public school system when special education is failed to even be considered. How many of our community members have stepped foot into a CBI classroom, or know what CBI stands for? How many community members realize the levels of special education support that we provide our students from ages 3 to 21? Supports that many private schools with all the bells and whistles do not provide their students. Until you have witnessed the incredible educators that pour themselves into their students, a community-based classroom that develops daily living skills, or a small group reading intervention for those with dyslexia, there should be no stone cast at the public education system as a whole.
I am the sibling of someone with special needs that spent 18 years in Madison County special education services, and I am now a Madison County special education co-teacher. I am proud to be a part of something that I have personally seen impact the life of someone that I love deeply. My brother, Blake, flourished in school and his phenomenal educators along the way (Ms. Carol Watkins, Ms. Libby Loftis) supported him in ways that best met his needs. He never had to learn his times tables or comprehend Hamlet, but he can identify all kitchen utensils, pay cash at a grocery store, and have a conversation with someone new. The self-contained classrooms in Madison County are an amazing representation of inclusion. Blake and his classmates could be found stocking shelves one day a week at a grocery store or folding pizza boxes at Pizza Hut. We encourage and promote community engagement with all students. These however, are the classrooms that are easier to spot from the public eye. These students with low-incidence disabilities participate in Special Olympics and more public events, while often exhibiting more noticeable differences in their social behaviors.
(1) comment
Very well said. The private sector will never be able to fill the shoes of the public one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.