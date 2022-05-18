Dear Editor: The Madison County Charter System’s motto is to graduate independent, productive citizens.
Twenty-four years ago, Madison County voters passed E-SPLOST 1998. Those independent, productive citizens, and all those independent, productive citizens who voted since then to continue the E-SPLOST, have helped the school system facilitate programming worthy of being the tenth best school system in the state. This means that your school system is the tenth best in the state at graduating independent, productive citizens. Our future independent, productive citizens are counting on you to continue your support. Help us ensure the protection of arguably one of our most valuable assets- our school system.
The Chamber supports the continuation of the existing E-SPLOST. Please vote “Yes” for the E-SPLOST on your May primary ballot. Here’s why:
•This is a continuation of an already-existing E-SPLOST that was put in place in 1998. It is not a new tax.
•The sales tax will stay at eight percent. It will not increase.
•This vote “Yes” is the responsible way to pay down the debt on the fantastic school facilities that we have in Madison County, and to support the schools as they graduate, independent, productive citizens.
•The Madison County voters of the 1998 E-SPLOST aided our school system in building facilities that are also incredible assets in our community. Madison County High School contributes to our local and regional economy by cultivating a talent pipeline for business and industry. Our school system is a point of community pride
If you vote “Yes,” you will be a partner in bringing these projects to fruition:
•Facility maintenance and upgrades for existing school
•New elementary school
•Technology advancements
•Agriculture center
•Fine arts center
•Transportation updates
•Improve energy efficiency
•Enhance safety and security
•Continue payments for addition and update at the Madison County School System.
We hope that all independent, productive Madison County citizens will consider joining the Chamber of Commerce in supporting the schools with a “Yes” vote to continue the E-SPLOST.
Sincerely,
Anna Strickland
Chamber Director
And the Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.