Here comes Santa Claus!
Can you believe Christmas is almost here once again? Everyone here at the senior center loves the holiday season and we have decorated our facility to show off our holiday spirit.
The end of the year is also a great time to reflect on all the events past; we all have so much to be grateful for this and every year.
Speaking of memories, November was certainly a month to remember at the center. We celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday by hosting a delicious lunch with ham, turkey, dressing and all the fixins.’ Center members brought side dishes and desserts and we all ate until we could eat no more. We would like to send out a special thank you to James Russell for donating our Thanksgiving ham and Terri Seagraves and family for donating the turkey. Our feast would not have been complete without their help.
The senior center also hosted a bake sale and quilt raffle last month. Thanks to everyone who donated baked goods and for all of those who purchased our sweet treats and raffle tickets. We raised $438 for the senior center. Included in that profit were ticket sales for our quilt raffle. Thank you to the center crafters group for donating the three afghans. Winners were Claudia Gantt, Kay Bridges and Tina Patrick. This past month we also hosted a fun painting class where members were able to paint a pretty snowman picture. A special thank you to Kim Patton for teaching our class and helping us make beautiful art.
The festivities in November may seem like a tough act to follow, but this month will not be short on excitement. We will kick off the first week of December with lots of fun activities. By the time you read this, we will have decorated our Christmas ornaments while we listened to local carolers and on Dec. 5 we had Christmas pajama day, complete with a movie and a hot cocoa bar.
On Friday, Dec. 6, we’ll end the week with a fun game of bingo, sponsored by the Pilot Club. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, we plan to decorate Christmas cookies and have a Christmas Carol “Sing a Long.”
We will travel to the Oconee County Senior Center on Dec. 13 to play bingo with our neighboring county’s seniors. On Dec. 19, be sure to pull out your tacky Christmas sweater and join us for Bingo. On Dec. 20, we will have our Christmas party and luncheon complete with a visit from Santa. Sprinkled throughout the month are lots of visits from our elementary schools to sing Christmas songs for us. Be sure to check out our calendar for more details.
As always, the senior center members will go on an outing this month. Instead of our usual lunch trip we will be going for breakfast at the Commerce Café on Thursday, Dec. 12. After everyone fills their bellies with pancakes, we’ll head to Tanger Outlet and Walmart in Commerce so center members can get a little Christmas shopping done without the grandkids around. The center will be closed Dec. 23 – Jan. 3, and will reopen Jan. 6.
Good things are happening here! Don’t be left out! Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for more information about the center, details about becoming a member, or for a tour of our facilities, including our gym. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about our services and how to get involved. We have several volunteer opportunities and would love to hear from anyone, regardless of age.
Jennifer Lastinger is the activity director for the Madison County Senior Center.
