For most of us the holiday season, though often hectic and sometimes overwhelming, is when we appreciate spending time with our immediate family and often our extended family.
It is also a time of enjoying family traditions or making our own new traditions. We experience comfort and security in the handing down of customs from one generation to the next. Unfortunately, children in foster care are in limbo. They are living in a temporary home and often seeing biological parents just once a week (or less often). They are not sure if they will return to their birth home, stay where they are or if they will be moved to a new placement. Children who have been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect often experience the loss of everything familiar to them — family, school, friends and neighborhood.
The uncertainty in the children’s environment causes them to feel insecure and self-conscious. One of the greatest values Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers bring to children in foster care is helping the children see that they are valuable and deserve for good things to happen to them. Northeast Georgia CASA is very fortunate to have 68 awesome CASA volunteers who provide that support! What is really special is the four married couples in the program who work together as CASAs and provide a balance and complement each other as they advocate for children.
One of these CASA couples, Sara and Dennis Dodge, have been with Northeast Georgia CASA for 3 1/2 years. In this time they have spoken up for 19 children from nine different families. Sara is a former educator and Dennis was a minister. Both of them know the power of helping and encouraging people, children and youth in particular, to focus on the positive and believe in themselves.
With the school age children they advocate for Sara and Dennis feel it’s extremely important that they engage with the school system and teachers. They routinely attend school meetings about the children. During one of these meetings a boy they were representing was being discussed by the other parties as if he was a “bad kid.” Sara and Dennis suggested that this boy be viewed as a “kid to whom bad things had happened.” They helped this boy have a “different face” for himself and for those involved with him on a daily basis.
On another case where grandparents are doing their best to be the caregivers for a large sibling group, Sara has spent a great deal of time listening to the grandmother and just being a support. While she is doing this, Dennis focuses on being a role model for the boys who have lacked a strong male figure in their lives.
Sara and Dennis believe that being CASAs is a unique way that they can “come alongside” others and help give hope, understanding and compassion in a way that will positively impact the future of the children and ultimately our community.
For further information about CASA please email Northeast Georgia CASA Executive Director, Melissa Mitchell at melissa.mitchell@northeastgacasa.org or call the Northeast Georgia CASA office at 706-886-1098.
