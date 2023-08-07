I hope you had a chance to check out the Back-to-School Rally co-hosted by the Madison County Library last week at Madison County Middle School. Organizers of the event gave away school supplies, provided educational resources to parents and students, and even served a meal to attendees! I wasn’t able to make it, but I hear a lot of fun was had by all.

Events like the Back-to-School Rally are only one of many helpful resources the library can offer you. As our kids are easing (hopefully not kicking and screaming) back into School Days, the library can assist with everything from homework and research to socialization – an important part of your child’s development, no matter the age. Obviously our library has a plethora of enjoyable books for every reader, interest and ability. But the library is more than just a place to grab books for entertainment — it is also a great resource for research, writing and homework. The Madison County Library has a surprising number of non-fiction and educational titles in the resources section.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.