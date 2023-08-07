I hope you had a chance to check out the Back-to-School Rally co-hosted by the Madison County Library last week at Madison County Middle School. Organizers of the event gave away school supplies, provided educational resources to parents and students, and even served a meal to attendees! I wasn’t able to make it, but I hear a lot of fun was had by all.
Events like the Back-to-School Rally are only one of many helpful resources the library can offer you. As our kids are easing (hopefully not kicking and screaming) back into School Days, the library can assist with everything from homework and research to socialization – an important part of your child’s development, no matter the age. Obviously our library has a plethora of enjoyable books for every reader, interest and ability. But the library is more than just a place to grab books for entertainment — it is also a great resource for research, writing and homework. The Madison County Library has a surprising number of non-fiction and educational titles in the resources section.
I don’t know about you, but research papers are the bane of my existence. I’ve been a writer for over twenty years, and I still loathe them; a distaste that originated in my high school days and will never leave me. Now that my son is starting 9th grade, I know the complaints are coming when he’s tasked with those dreaded term papers. But I’m excited to know he can come to the library and get the resources he needs (thanks to the internet, most information is at our fingertips, but you’d be surprised at how often you need an out-of-print or local title that just can’t be found online). If your teen is writing a research paper and needs sources, bring them to the library! There’s something about doing your research in person, with your own hands, that gives those papers a little extra oomph. Even if a specific title isn’t on the shelf, you can easily request a title from a PINES-participating library from the easy-to-use database (you can find it on the Madison County Library’s website). All you have to do is request a hold, and the book will be delivered to the library in a few days! I have used the library’s ample resources for both my book writing and for school (I am a full-time history student) and am a frequent user of the PINES system, which is so easy and convenient. I’ve found some incredibly rare and hard to find textbooks through the system, saving myself time and money! And, I’d be remiss if I didn’t shout out the Heritage Room again – the comfy space is much more than just genealogy and old yearbooks, folks. You can access old newspapers, legal documents, and some incredibly rare local books, journals/academic writing and resources that you won’t find anywhere else. If your teen is interested in journalism, local history, or writing, I can’t recommend it enough.
If your student has trouble accessing the internet — which, let’s face it, is a necessity these days – pop by the library to grab an internet hotspot! Anyone with a library card can check out these hotspots and enjoy high-speed internet for all their schoolwork and socialization needs. Another great new feature the library offers now is assistive hearing technology! Madison County Library recently installed Listen EVERYWHERE hearing loops in the Jere Ayers room. These provide sound amplification, accessible via a free mobile app or small lanyard. These make it easy to access audio on your own hearing device and is easy to use and as simple as downloading an app (or simply requesting one of the lanyards if apps aren’t your thing). Library staff are always happy to assist!
School can be extremely stressful, especially when all that homework is piling up. The library always has fun and educational activities to take the stress off for a while. Brush up on your computer skills at the library’s Inclusive Computer Club or talk all things science with your peers at the Science Book Club. If clubs aren’t your thing, come hang out in the newly-spruced-up teen area and read your favorite graphic novel, or my personal favorite: the dog-eared 90’s copies of Fear Street. Grab one of the library’s many DVD titles to watch your favorite TV show or that classic film your English teacher recommended (but only after you’ve read the book!). As we move from the sweltering summer into the dog days and eventually into Fall, the library will be offering lots more fun clubs, storytimes and reading events! Make sure you grab a copy of the calendar at the front desk each month, so you don’t miss anything!
The Madison County Library wishes all our kids a productive, safe, and FUN school year!
Teri Drake-Floyd is a professional writer and published author, and serves as secretary on the Madison County Library Board of Trustees.
