If you’re a parent, you’re likely no stranger to the plethora of wonderful books, media, programs and resources that the Madison County Library offers children and their families. But did you know that the library can be a great resource for things like diapers?

Madison County Library recently started working with The Diaper Bank – a wonderful local non-profit that provides diapers to families in Athens and surrounding counties in need. The library is one of many local partners and walk-in locations where parents can receive diapers for free, no questions asked! The library partnership with The Diaper Bank was started in 2022 by ARLS employee Elise Stangle, who initially started with just one branch. Soon, all the other libraries in the region were eager to opt in, and I can see why! Elise works with library staff every month to determine which diaper sizes are needed, and then coordinates the delivery of said diapers to each library branch. And how do the diapers travel? Why, along with the books, of course! No extra gas or manpower is needed; every time a patron puts a book on hold, that book might be delivered along with a fresh stack of diapers for the community!

