If you’re a parent, you’re likely no stranger to the plethora of wonderful books, media, programs and resources that the Madison County Library offers children and their families. But did you know that the library can be a great resource for things like diapers?
Madison County Library recently started working with The Diaper Bank – a wonderful local non-profit that provides diapers to families in Athens and surrounding counties in need. The library is one of many local partners and walk-in locations where parents can receive diapers for free, no questions asked! The library partnership with The Diaper Bank was started in 2022 by ARLS employee Elise Stangle, who initially started with just one branch. Soon, all the other libraries in the region were eager to opt in, and I can see why! Elise works with library staff every month to determine which diaper sizes are needed, and then coordinates the delivery of said diapers to each library branch. And how do the diapers travel? Why, along with the books, of course! No extra gas or manpower is needed; every time a patron puts a book on hold, that book might be delivered along with a fresh stack of diapers for the community!
You may have heard of a “food desert” – areas where good, local food resources are scarce. Did you know there’s such a thing as a “diaper desert”? Beth Staton of The Diaper Bank spoke with me about the ever-increasing need for diapers in our area. The Diaper bank uses data to determine where the diaper deserts are and focuses on serving those communities. They are working to increase rural distribution every day, and the need continues to grow. Data from a recent survey shows that 1 in 2 families with young children experience diaper needs, and the majority of those are working families. The Diaper Bank seeks to alleviate the strain on parents by delivering diapers to places like food banks, health departments, schools and libraries, to meet the needs of the community without stigma, or the added hassle of filling out paperwork or making lengthy drives.
The Madison County library is a “walk-in” facility, which means you can grab a diaper here or there as you need them. But if you find that you need more help, visit The Diaper Bank website to find your closest Diaper Bank partner. Through these partners, you can receive up to 50 diapers per month. Madison County has 30 partners across the area providing diapers for the community. Between “walk-in” sites like the library and partners, The Diaper Bank delivers over 50,000 diapers per month, with over 9,000 of those going directly to local libraries!
My child is a teenager now, but I remember all too well weeks when money was tight and diapers were running low, and the times when I was out in public, child on my hip, and realized I was down to the last Luvs in the diaper bag. Only parents know that feeling of frazzled panic! There’s no need to deal with that if you’re near the library -- pop in to grab a diaper or two, then stay for some reading time with your family! The library has a variety of diaper sizes, all donated by The Diaper Bank. The library also provides menstrual products free of charge; you’ll find them conveniently located in the restroom. These products, unlike diapers, are from private donations, and the library could always use more. Along with your kind donations for the food bank and MOAS, these can be dropped off discreetly in the box beside the branch manager’s office (ask a member of library staff if you need assistance)!
The Diaper Bank also accepts donations! If you feel so inclined, visit their website to find the closest location to drop off new, unused diapers, or to make a financial donation, which are always greatly appreciated. Donated funds are used to purchase new diapers, and even the smallest monthly recurring donation can make a huge difference! If you can’t donate at this time but would like to be involved, The Diaper Bank is always accepting volunteers, and Diaper Drives are a great way to rustle up resources for your community, too.
The Diaper Bank services Madison, Clarke, Jackson, Oglethorpe, Barrow and Oconee Counties. You can find out more about walk-in and partner locations, donation and volunteer information, and more at their website: athensareadiaperbank.com. Just click on the “Need Diapers” button to get started. By phone: (706) 621-7265.
Madison County Library and The Diaper Bank want to see every member of your family happy and healthy, clean and dry, all summer long. Free diapers are just one of the many resources they offer to make your library visit a happy one!
Teri Drake-Floyd is a professional writer and published author, and serves as secretary on the Madison County Library Board of Trustees.
