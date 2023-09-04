I stepped outside this morning to a cool crispness to the air, and immediately exhaled in relief. As Georgians, we know that summer, with its cursed humidity, isn’t yet over, but we can relish those cooler days as we drift into Autumn. I don’t know about you, but as the heat starts to subside, I find myself with a renewed energy for “indoor” hobbies. It’s time to start nesting for cozy season! That means stocking up on essentials like books (anybody else incredibly excited for the new Stephen King novel debuting this week?), movies and documentaries, craft projects, and other indoor activities. And guess what? The library can assist you with all those things!
As I’ve discussed before, the library has so much more than just a plethora of amazing books. Many of our patrons come to the library for reliable Wi-Fi, printing needs, newspapers, research, meetings, and more. Did you know you can check out park and museum passes at the library? Just visit the front desk to utilize passes for attractions like Zoo Atlanta, Center for Puppetry Arts, Georgia State Parks, and my two personal favorites: Atlanta History Center, and Shakespeare Tavern Family Theatre! These are just a few of the attractions you can visit via the library! In addition, shareables like musical equipment, electronics and craft kits, jewelry making tools, radon detection kits and more are always available for patrons.
These are just a few of the amazing services available to you via the Madison County Library, thanks to your library card!
Don’t have a library card? September is the month to get one! This month marks the “Score Big with your Library Card” promotion, our annual sign-up event. The promotion runs the entire month of September, and the library has organized an incredible raffle as an incentive! The Dawgs-themed prize boxes for this year’s raffle include a number of local goodies to suit all ages and tastes. Here’s what we’ve got:
Includes: Red & Black National Champs special edition magazines, Golden Pantry Gas Voucher, Baseball Cards, Football, Black Sheep Diner Gift Certificate, Classic City Roller Girls swag and home games voucher, UGA and Red Raider’s swag and more!
Includes: Boutier Winery Wine Tasting Gift Certificate for four, Meadow’s Station Gift Certificate, Black Sheep Diner Gift Certificate, Golden Pantry Gas Voucher, Porky Goodness BBQ Sauce, cookbooks, UGA and Red Raider’s swag and more!
Includes: MCHS All Sports Season Pass for elementary student,
Horseback Riding Lessons Gift Certificate from Stardust Equestrian Center, Retro Tech Repairs Gift Certificate, Black Sheep Diner Gift Certificate, Golden Pantry Gas Voucher, Meadow’s Station Gift Certificate, arts and crafts, Red Raider’s swag and more!
Includes: Bold Spring Blooms Gift Card, Porky Goodness BBQ Sauce, Retro Tech Repair Gift Certificate, UGA and Red Raider’s swag and more!
Personally, I’m drooling over the TailGate box! I’m all about that wine tasting voucher, and you can never have too many cookbooks, I say (tell that to my poor, battered bookshelves).
Just come into the library any time between now and the end of September to sign up for a library card, and score an entry for one of the prize boxes! It’s really that easy. If you already have a library card, but still want to join in on the fun, there are several other ways to enter the raffle! Renew your library card any time during the month to grab an easy entry or refer a friend (when they sign up for their card, you both score one entry!). The library will be sharing posts on Facebook all month long about the promotion, and a “share” also equals one entry! Winners of each prize box will be drawn after the promotion has ended.
So many of us have busy, hectic schedules, and don’t get the free time we’d like to sit down and read. For that reason, you may have put off getting a library card, assuming that since you won’t use it much, it’s a waste of time. But there are so many perks to having a library card beyond just the books. You never know when you might need an internet hotspot in a crisis, for example. And reminder: The Madison County Library is open on evenings and weekends! Every library card sign-up benefits your library, too – strong community engagement affects things like funding and services provided, so if you’re on the fence, come on in and sign up to benefit your community.
Stop in September 8-16 for the Friends of the Library Book Sale. The Friends’ Annual Book Sale is a much-looked-forward-to event, proceeds of which go right back to our beloved library. They have some really great books, including hardcovers, bestsellers, hard-to-find titles and more, for really great prices. If you’re like me and start thinking way ahead for holiday gifts, come load up a bag with some books, sign up for a library card, and score yourself a raffle entry while you’re at it!
As always, happy reading!
Teri Drake-Floyd is a professional writer and published author, and serves as secretary on the Madison County Library Board of Trustees.
