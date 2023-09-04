I stepped outside this morning to a cool crispness to the air, and immediately exhaled in relief. As Georgians, we know that summer, with its cursed humidity, isn’t yet over, but we can relish those cooler days as we drift into Autumn. I don’t know about you, but as the heat starts to subside, I find myself with a renewed energy for “indoor” hobbies. It’s time to start nesting for cozy season! That means stocking up on essentials like books (anybody else incredibly excited for the new Stephen King novel debuting this week?), movies and documentaries, craft projects, and other indoor activities. And guess what? The library can assist you with all those things!

As I’ve discussed before, the library has so much more than just a plethora of amazing books. Many of our patrons come to the library for reliable Wi-Fi, printing needs, newspapers, research, meetings, and more. Did you know you can check out park and museum passes at the library? Just visit the front desk to utilize passes for attractions like Zoo Atlanta, Center for Puppetry Arts, Georgia State Parks, and my two personal favorites: Atlanta History Center, and Shakespeare Tavern Family Theatre! These are just a few of the attractions you can visit via the library! In addition, shareables like musical equipment, electronics and craft kits, jewelry making tools, radon detection kits and more are always available for patrons.

